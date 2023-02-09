Home > Big Impact > News Source: Getty Images Rescue teams, firemen, and volunteers work on a collapsed building to evacuate a victim on Feb. 9, 2023 in Elbistan, Turkey. How Can We Help Turkey and Syria? Here's Where to Donate in Response to the Major Earthquake By Sophie Hirsh Feb. 9 2023, Published 11:29 a.m. ET

A major earthquake struck Syria and Turkey earlier this week, leaving parts of the two Middle Eastern countries in ruins. As of Thursday, Feb. 9, just three days after the magnitude 7.8 earthquake was first reported, the death toll has surpassed 17,000 people; tens of thousands of people have been injured; and people are still being rescued from the rubble.

As concerned people from all around the globe read stories about people suffering in Turkey and Syria as a result of this earthquake, it may bring up feelings of helplessness. But there are so many ways to help — namely, by supporting the organizations that are on the ground in the Middle East. Here are a few places where you can donate, from international relief organizations to local humanitarian groups.

Source: Getty Images Locals and rescue volunteers retrieve a body during rescue operations on Feb. 8, 2023 in Elbistan Turkey.

Save the Children

The international organization Save the Children has issued an emergency alert in response to the quake. Donations made to the charity's Children's Emergency Fund at this time will be used to help the nonprofit to respond quickly to children and families living in crisis in countries like Turkey and Syria. "Our teams are on the ground in the region and ready to respond," stated Save the Children. "Homes, buildings and essential infrastructure have been destroyed and children will need urgent support to access food, shelter and warm clothing." Donate to Save the Children here.

International Rescue Committee

Humanitarian organization International Rescue Committee (IRC) is using donations to provide emergency services to families in Turkey and Syria. "As humanitarian needs soar in northern Syria and Turkey, the IRC is launching an integrated response to support affected communities in both countries," IRC stated. As part of this response, IRC will provide people in need in Syria and Turkey with cash, essential items (such as hygiene supplies, towels, blankets, and household kits), health services, and safe spaces for women and children. Donate to IRC here.

Syrian American Medical Society Foundation

Since 1998, global medical relief organization Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) Foundation has been on the frontlines in Syria and neighboring countries, providing crisis relief and medical treatments.

Donations made to SAMS will be used to support the organization's work; and at the moment, SAMS is running earthquake relief efforts in Syria. When making a donation to SAMS, under the "Choose a Program to Support" dropdown menu, select “Earthquake Relief Syria.” Your dollar goes a long way when donating to SAMS — according to the organization, for every dollar donated last year, 94 cents went directly to programs. Donate to SAMS here.

Oxfam

Oxfam, a Britain-based coalition of charitable organizations, is working with partner organizations in Turkey and Syria to respond to the earthquake. Oxfam is using its resources to make sure all staff in the area are safe, as well as "assessing the humanitarian need in the immediate aftermath and will mount a response to save lives." Donate to Oxfam here.

Various humanitarian organizations in Syria and Turkey are also accepting donations.

Source: Getty Images Earthquake victim Arife Koc (68) evacuated alive by rescue teams, some 80 hours after the earthquake on Feb. 9, 2023 in Elbistan, Turkey.