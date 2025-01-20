Bad Bunny Brings the Endangered Sapo Concho Toad Into the Spotlight With His New Album Bad Bunny has everyone talking about the sapo concho toad. By Lauren Wellbank Published Jan. 20 2025, 12:21 p.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency

An endangered toad is getting extra attention thanks to musician Bad Bunny (given name: Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio), who gave the sapo concho frog a special place of honor in his visual album, "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS." The songs, which serve as an ode to everything that makes Puerto Rico such a wonderful place to visit and live, have prompted people to learn more about the cute toad, which is proving to be beneficial for the nearly extinct species.

Keep reading to learn more about the sapo concho frog, Bad Bunny's muse for at least a small part of the "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" record. Trust us, you're going to want to see what all the sapo concho hype is about!

What is the meaning of the concho toad referenced by Bad Bunny?

The sapo concho toad, better known as the Puerto Rican crested toad, appears in the short film accompanying Bad Bunny's 2025 album. A summary of the film, per IMDB, states that the story follows "the nostalgic life of an old man and his loyal friend, focusing on reflections of the past and changes in Puerto Rican culture." The character of "Concho" is a CGI sapo concho voiced by Kenneth Canales. The toad, which the Red List says was added to the list of Threatened Species in 2020, is native to the island of Puerto Rico, like the musician.

According to We Are Mitu, the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Assistant Professor of History, Jorell Meléndez-Badillo, helped guide the "Monaco" rapper with what to include in his short film to best highlight Puerto Rico's history. The inclusion of the sapo concho helps call attention to Puerto Rico's incredible biodiversity and the danger it faces from the ongoing climate crisis.

Sapo concho vs coquí: what's the difference?

While the sapo concho may be getting a lot of attention, some folks are still getting the frog confused with another native amphibian of Puerto Rico, the concho coquí. According to the National Wildlife Federation, the Puerto Rican Coqui is a little frog that can appear green, yellow, or brown. Unlike a lot of other common frog species, the coquí does not have webbed feet, which can set it apart from the rest.

These frogs can reach between 2.5-5 centimeters in length, and weigh up to 4 ounces, which the National Wildlife Federation notes makes them one of the biggest native frogs in Puerto Rico. On the other hand, the sapo concho is actually a toad and typically grows to be between 2.5-4.5 inches in length, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. Like many other toads, this species has jewel-colored eyes and typically appears covered in dark warts.