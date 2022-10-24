Though They Put on a Fab Light Show, Auroras Tore a 250-Mile Hole in the Ozone Layer

Even though the ozone layer is mostly depleting — well — because of our own lack of discretion, it seems as though there's another culprit to blame. While you may be familiar with the auroras in the realm of the aurora borealis or Northern Lights, other types of auroras can evidently do a number on our fragile-yet-beloved atmosphere.

It turns out auroras tore a 250-mile hole in the ozone layer, which has left scientists shocked and incredibly concerned.