Here’s What Will Happen to Life on Earth, if the Ozone Layer Fully Depletes

Climate change is continuously threatening plant and wildlife, it's causing extreme weather conditions, and it's the reason why water levels and temperatures are continuously rising. But one of the more threatening side effects of climate change is the daunting hole that's formed in the ozone layer over the years. Scientists attribute it to destructive human activity — specifically the use of chlorofluorocarbons and aerosols — and the prospect of the ozone layer being totally gone is terrifying.

"Ozone is Earth's natural sunscreen, absorbing and blocking most of the incoming UV radiation from the sun and protecting life from DNA-damaging radiation," reads a report from NASA.

That said, a world without it could be pretty bleak.