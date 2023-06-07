Home > Big Impact > Weather & Global Warming Are the Canadian Fires Under Control? There Are Over 400 Fires Burning The 2023 Canadian wildfires have created dangerous conditions for people across North America. Are they under control now? By Anna Garrison Jun. 7 2023, Published 11:39 a.m. ET Source: Egor Vikhrev/Unsplash

Regarding air pollution, some of the worst pollution results from wildfires, which are primarily caused by climate change. When wildfires start, they often cannot be stopped quickly, leaving the surrounding area with terrible air quality conditions. In the case of the 2023 Central Canada wildfires, which began on June 2, 2023, and have continued through June 7, smoke from the fires has spread to other places in North America, including New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Article continues below advertisement

Are the Canadian wildfires under control now? It's not the first time Canada has battled catastrophic wildfires but one of the most destructive. Keep reading for what you need to know about the serious conditions around this issue.

Source: Chris LeBoutillier/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Are the Canadian wildfires under control?

Public Security Minister François Bonnardel spoke at a news conference on June 4 to discuss the fires, as reported by CBC. Bonnardel said, "We took charge of 35 fires today, compared to 21 yesterday. We chose specific fires to protect our critical infrastructures, but above all to protect our population. All our resources are concentrated on these fires."

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre reports that as of June 6, 414 total fires are burning, with at least 239 considered "out of control." Despite the active fight against the flames, firefighters can only attack 20-30 at a time. According to PBS, Canada currently has at least 480 wilderness firefighters on the ground, but they have been seeking international help to battle the elements.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

On Twitter, French President Emmanuel Macron announced he is sending 100 firefighters to help aid Canada. PBS reports that the United States is also sending firefighters, and Quebec is negotiating with Costa Rica, Portugal, and Chile for additional firefighters.

Article continues below advertisement

As of June 7, the Associated Press reports that Northwestern Quebec continues to evacuate residents due to wildfires as firefighters first target blazes in more remote communities. An estimated 10,000 have already been evacuated. The outlet notes there are more than 150 fires in Quebec alone, with at least 110 considered "out of control." The mayor of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Guy Lafrenière, explains, "The fire started in an area where there were no trees, which slowed it down considerably."

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

There is some good news: on June 4, the Associated Press reported that a fire in Tantallon, Nova Scotia, is "under control," which means that it is not expected to grow but not entirely out. However, there is still one wildfire in Nova Scotia that is actively covering nearly 100 square miles and considered "out of control."