Canada Is Battling More Than 180 Wildfires: Spots to Avoid If You Plan to Travel There

According to meteorologist Chris Vagasky, approximately 70 percent of the current active wildfires in Canada are likely the result of lightning strikes. Vagasky works with Vaisala, an environmental measurement company, and he spoke to NPR about the frequency of lightning strikes detected in the Lytton area between June 30 and July 1, 2021.

The lightning detection system uncovered more than 700,000 strikes in that area alone, and any one of them could have ignited the fire. With record high temperatures of 121 degrees, it’s no wonder that the fire was able to thrive. According to Dr. Mike Flannigan of the University of Alberta, wildfires need only three things to thrive: ignition, fuel, and hot, dry, windy weather. Dr. Flannigan's assessment to the BBC is that this new rash of fires is the direct result of a multi-year drought.