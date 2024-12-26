Why Is the North Sea So Dangerous? The History and Science Behind Its Bad Reputation North Sea TikTok didn't become popular at random. By Jamie Bichelman Published Dec. 26 2024, 11:13 a.m. ET Source: Toria Tomlinson/Unsplash

It isn't just fracking project stakeholders and morally bankrupt oil companies interested in the depths of the North Sea and its potential. Social media users, especially those on TikTok, have become utterly enamored with the "treacherous" North Sea, consuming untold hours of videos via the digital subgenre known as "North Sea TikTok."

Hailed as the most dangerous sea in the world by social media users, what makes the North Sea so dangerous for sailors and spectators alike? Keep reading for a more nuanced understanding of the North Sea from expert and scientific perspectives.

Why is the North Sea so dangerous?

From a purely environmental perspective, the North Sea has become so dangerous because money-hungry oil and gas companies have set up shop there, according to National Geographic, destroying the planet's long-term health. From a more traditional viewpoint, the waves are unrelenting and do not care for the well-being of ships and their crews, providing endless fascination for internet viewers who don't have to experience the violent waves themselves.

The waves in the North Sea, according to Dutch fisher Henk Buitjes, are short and arrive in rapid succession, threatening the safety and stability of any ship. Wind gusts, per Forbes, are partially why the waves and overall environment of the North Sea are so dangerous. The North Sea is also home to the construction of the world’s largest offshore wind farm, the Dogger Bank Wind Farm.

From a historical perspective, over a millennium ago, the North Sea was a dangerous passageway that the Vikings called home. “It’s rather like having your own motorway for ravaging and pillaging,” author Michael Pye tells National Geographic. Combine unkind waters with terrifying pillagers on the North Sea, and it's easy to see why the region developed a reputation for being unkind to sailors on many fronts.

Still, is the North Sea really the most terrifying sea in the world, or are there other bodies of water equally, if not more treacherous? If other seas can stake the claim to being even more dangerous, then why has TikTok erroneously built the North Sea up as the world's deadliest?

What is the deadliest sea in the world?

According to IFLScience, the Drake Passage (named after English explorer Sir Francis Drake) is a similarly "treacherous" sea rife with storms and currents that cause unsafe conditions. Strong winds and icebergs pushed through the Drake Passage make this deadly sea one to avoid.