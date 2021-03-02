What the Frack? Here's the History of Fracking in U.S.

According to Lexico, the actual definition of fracking — short for hydraulic fracturing — is “the process of injecting liquid at high pressure into subterranean rocks, boreholes, etc. so as to force open existing fissures and extract oil or gas.”

But what does that actually mean? Well, more simply stated, it’s a way of recovering gas and oil from shale rock by fracturing them, which is how fracking got its name.