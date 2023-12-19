Home > Climate Action > Green Influencers > Social Media TikTok Viewers Are Up All Night Watching Videos of the "Treacherous" North Sea Maybe it's the ominous music or the terrifying scenes, but one thing is for certain: people are addicted to North Sea TikTok videos. The craze has even spawned the hashtag #northseatok. By Danielle Letenyei Dec. 19 2023, Published 4:43 p.m. ET Source: tiff.webb/tiktok, ukdestinations/tiktok, sarahkosidedwards/tiktok

The Gist: Millions of TikTok users are addicted to North Sea videos.

The videos claim the North Sea is the “most treacherous sea in the world.”

TikTok users created the hashtag #northseatok to share their obsession with the videos.

To quote George Constanza from Seinfeld, “The sea was angry that day my friends.” That’s the first thought that went through my head when I started watching North Sea videos on TikTok.

Numerous North Sea videos are sucking in viewers on the social media platform. The North Sea is part of the Atlantic Ocean in Northern Europe, bordering Belgium, France, the U.K., Denmark, Norway, Germany, and the Netherlands. And some North Sea TikTok videos claim the North Sea is the “most treacherous sea in the world” — but it’s not. Keep reading to learn all about this trend.

What is #northseatok? People are addicted to North Sea TikTok videos.

Similar to how some people are obsessed with watching pimple-popping videos, millions of people have fallen down the rabbit hole of North Sea videos. They’ve even created a hashtag, #northseatok, to share the fear, shock, and disbelief in the videos.

The North Sea videos usually feature ships traveling through gigantic sea waves to the tune “Hoist the Colours” from Pirates of the Caribbean. Some depict ship crewmembers trying to work while being battled by waves. The ominous videos are getting millions of views, and people just can’t stop watching them, mesmerized by how intense the sea's waves are.

@ukdestinations The last clip will truly shock you😳 Have you ever been out on the North Sea before? It is well known as one of the most dangerous seas in the world. It has wild storms and foggy winters. Because the sea is mostly shallow, the currents are strong and often pull in different directions. Not only one of the most dangerous in the world but also the coldest (it has an average temperature of 17°C in summer and 6°C in winter)🥶 credit @Aivis Dornis #northsea #ocean #explore #adventure #fyp ♬ Hoist the Colours - Bass Singers Version - Bobby Bass

These #northseatok reaction videos are hilarious.

Whether it’s the harrowing scenes, the menacing waves, or the dark and methodic melody of the music, #northseatok viewers are addicted. Some even admit they are up until 3 a.m. watching North Sea videos, and many of their reaction videos are hilarious.

“Is anyone else stuck on the North Sea TikTok? Like I’ve never once wondered about the North Sea, but now I’m kind of obsessed,” said @tiff.webb in a Dec. 3 video she posted on TikTok.

“Has anyone else found themselves on the ‘North Sea” side of TikTok and wondered how you ended up here,” asked @nz_mum_of_4.

“Any other very normal, suburban, low-risk women out there on North Sea Tok?” asks @sarahkosidedwards. Dozens of commenters said they were in the same boat (pun intended).

TikTok user @gracefullgrit has posted several #northseatok videos, mostly asking questions about the North Sea. “Do these guys slash gals ever sleep, and, if so, do they get rocked to sleep every night? Because that s--t moves like I’ve never seen before. I mean I have seen cruise ships where people have gotten violently ill when it sways just a touch.”

“This is why I don’t go in the ocean,” said Richard Sales in a YouTube short where he narrates one of the North Sea videos. When a shot of a whirlpool pops on the screen, Sales yells, “That will suck you in just like the wrong women in your life!”

Is the North Sea dangerous?