Home > Small Changes > Travel This Music Teacher Is Making a Solo Trip Across the Pacific Ocean in a 27-Foot Sailboat He has been at sea for a month. By Lauren Wellbank Jun. 27 2024, Published 2:57 p.m. ET Source: sailing_songbird/TikTok

A former music teacher has set off on a 4,000-mile voyage across the ocean. Armed with just the supplies he could fit aboard his 27-foot boat, a man who calls himself the "Sailing Songbird" is documenting his trip across the Pacific Ocean for his 892,000 followers as he travels from Seattle to Cabo.

Article continues below advertisement

So far, it's been smooth sailing for the Sailing Songbird, who introduced himself as Luke in one of his videos. That doesn't mean there haven't been plenty of adventures to be had on the high seas. Look at what I mean and find out why Luke has embarked on this year-long adventure.

Source: sailing_songbird/TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

Meet the teacher who quit his job to sail the world.

In one of the pinned posts on the @sailing_songbird's account, Luke details exactly how he ended up in the middle of the Pacific Ocean with no company except the passing birds and sea creatures. Luke has always wanted to sail the world, so in 2023, he purchased his boat — the aptly named The Little Songbird — which he says needed seven months of work to get it ready for the trip.

Then, in October 2023, he says he finished the boat, pushing off from Seattle and setting his sails towards Mexico. As of June, he's crossed the equator and has 2,000 miles left on his planned 4,000-mile trip. To kill some of that time, Luke has been living up to his Sailing Songbird name, and he has been filming videos of himself singing as he captains his boat, garnering quite a fanbase online.

Article continues below advertisement

@sailing_songbird For sailors, crossing the equator is a huge achievement. The history of equator crossings is a rich and old tradition. As a sailor crosses the equator under sail, they shed their identity as a Polliwog and are reborn as Shellback. I thought that I had a ceremony downloaded on my computer but couldn’t find it so I had to write a ceremony from scratch (expect the rulers of the winds section. Credit: infinityyachtsales) I had so much fun with this ceremony and am feeling humbled and proud of myself all at once for getting to the equator 🔱 onwards we sail! Nuku Hiva, French Polynesia here I come!! #sailing #solosailor #equator ♬ original sound - R❤️♾️

Luke has caught some amazing things on camera.

As you probably can imagine, there's not much to see out in the middle of the ocean for most of the trip. That's why it's extremely impressive that Luke has been able to capture the attention of nearly a million people with his exploits, which include some amazing footage of him encountering wild marine life.

Article continues below advertisement

For example, on day 27 of his trip, Luke posted a video of himself caught in the middle of a storm on the ocean. But the churning sea and dark skies weren't the most impressive part of his clip, instead, it was the massive school of what he believed to be porpoises that swam alongside his boat for a portion of the trip. But, upon checking the comments, I discovered that they were pilot whales instead. How cool!

Article continues below advertisement

The whales weren't the only cool thing Luke had seen, either. There have been gorgeous clips of Mahi swimming up to his boat, plenty of encounters with birds — which appear to enjoy taking refuge on the bow of the Little Songbird during their long flights across the ocean — and of course, there's the great vastness of the ocean itself.