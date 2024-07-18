Home > Small Changes > Travel When Is the Best Time to Visit Olympic National Park? Plan the Perfect Trip to the PNW From glaciated mountains and alpine meadows to stunning views of turquoise water, this national park has it all. By Jamie Bichelman Jul. 18 2024, Published 12:48 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Nestled among majestic mountains, towering trees, pristine bodies of water, and rife with wildlife, the hiking trails throughout Washington state and the Pacific Northwest are breathtaking. Venture far enough from the eccentricities of Seattle, and you'll find one of the most heavenly, mesmerizingly stunning national parks in the U.S.: Olympic National Park. There is no wrong time to visit, but there are certainly more opportune times to witness the beauty of this national park.

Article continues below advertisement

Are you a hiking-in-cold-weather fan? Perhaps you're eager to see the beauty of Olympic National Park on a hike with little ones in strollers in mild weather. Whatever your motivation, we'll review the best seasons to visit Olympic National Park and the beauty that awaits you throughout the year.

Source: iStock

Article continues below advertisement

When is the best time of year to visit Olympic National Park?

As a national park that receives about 300 inches of rainfall annually, take it from Olympic National Park Trips and visit during the summer, when rainfall is at its lowest and temperatures are in the 60s. Olympic National Park is a World Heritage Site and, described by the National Park Service as "a living laboratory for scientists and students," it has deservedly been named an International Biosphere Reserve by the United Nations.

Translation: the summer months of June through September are going to be the busiest times to visit Olympic National Park, as tourists, outdoor enthusiasts, and researchers alike seek to observe the richly diverse flora and fauna and compile as many miles in hikes as their legs will take them. Still, if you can brave even cooler weather in your eco-friendly hiking boots, there may be other seasons (with fewer visitors) that are more enticing.

Article continues below advertisement

What Olympic National Park is like in winter:

Prepare for rain most days throughout winter in Olympic National Park, and with temperatures in the teens, 20s, and 30s, the region is often covered in snow. At Hurricane Ridge you can expect between 30 and 35 feet of snow each winter season, according to Olympic National Park Trips.

Article continues below advertisement

Prepare to don your vegan winter coat and seasonal gear if you're expecting to hike and adventure. Per the National Park Service, winter recreational activities include snowshoeing, skiing, snowboarding, and catching winter storms crashing down upon the beaches.

Source: iStock

Article continues below advertisement

What Olympic National Park is like in summer:

Prepare to share the Olympic National Park trails with scores of tourists flocking to this beautiful national park during summer in search of the same breathtaking views and hiking spots. Per National Park Trips adventurer Tori Peglar, summer is the perfect time to spot wildlife throughout Olympic National Park. You might be able to catch a glimpse of black bears and gray whales, which are the park's largest animals at 60 feet long and over 30 tons in weight.

Per Peglar, Olympic National Park is extremely family-friendly. The summer season is an excellent time for little ones to become Ocean Steward Junior Rangers, admire wildflowers, learn about environmental and coastal conservation at the 1,000-year-old tree in the Quinault Rain Forest, and so much more.

Article continues below advertisement

What Olympic National Park is like in fall:

According to Wildland Trekking, the fall in Olympic National Park marks the beginning of the rainy season, though the tree-heavy wilderness affords visitors a haven from the rain. Throughout the fall, observing the forest colors transition from lush green to stunning autumn colors is a sight to behold. In our opinion, the gloomy backdrop of stormy weather against coastal beaches, combined with noticeably fewer crowds, makes this season perhaps the best for moody photography vibes.

Article continues below advertisement

What Olympic National Park is like in spring: