NASA Announces the Anticipated Artemis II Moon Mission Has Been Delayed The target launch window for Artemis II has been moved to March 2026. By Jamie Bichelman Published Feb. 4 2026, 8:59 a.m. ET Source: astro_reid/X

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has announced that the Artemis II moon mission has been delayed following issues that were detected during the wet dress rehearsal. The anticipated launch date was previously pegged as "no later than April 2026," and the revised launch window remains consistent with that timeframe. Although the earliest launch date was previously hoped to be in early February, NASA officials have made revisions to those ambitious expectations.

Article continues below advertisement

Below, we report on the latest news concerning the issues that were discovered during the Artemis II wet dress rehearsal, as well as what this means going forward for the crew's expected launch window. Continue reading to learn all about the concerns that arose during the wet dress rehearsal, as well as when you can expect to observe the historic lunar mission launch.

Article continues below advertisement

NASA announced a delay to the earliest expected launch window of the Artemis II moon mission.

According to a Feb. 3 blog post update following the agency's wet dress rehearsal preceding the Artemis II launch, several challenges reportedly occurred during the two-day test. "The wet dress rehearsal was a prelaunch test to fuel the rocket, designed to identify any issues and resolve them before attempting a launch," according to the NASA blog post.

NASA completed a wet dress rehearsal for the Artemis II mission in the early morning hours on Feb. 3. To allow teams to review data and conduct a second wet dress rehearsal, NASA will now target March as the the earliest possible launch opportunity for the Artemis II mission.… pic.twitter.com/jSnCUPLQb6 — NASA (@NASA) February 3, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman announced the launch window has been extended into March. "We are moving off the February launch window and targeting March for the earliest possible launch of Artemis II," Isaacman wrote on X. "With more than three years between SLS launches, we fully anticipated encountering challenges. That is precisely why we conduct a wet dress rehearsal. These tests are designed to surface issues before flight and set up launch day with the highest probability of success."

With the conclusion of the wet dress rehearsal today, we are moving off the February launch window and targeting March for the earliest possible launch of Artemis II.



With more than three years between SLS launches, we fully anticipated encountering challenges. That is precisely… — NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman (@NASAAdmin) February 3, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

A liquid hydrogen leak has made the headlines as the most prominent and easiest to understand of the problems that occurred during the wet dress rehearsal. Additional issues include "a valve associated with Orion crew module hatch pressurization [which] required retorquing, and closeout operations took longer than planned," per the NASA blog post. Nevertheless, Isaacman appeared undeterred by the issues that arose and wrote that another wet dress rehearsal would occur before the launch.

"I want to thank the talented workforce at NASA, along with our industry and international partners, who are working tirelessly on this effort," Isaacman wrote on his X account. "The team will fully review the data, troubleshoot each issue encountered during WDR, make the necessary repairs, and return to testing. We expect to conduct an additional wet dress rehearsal and then target the March window."

Article continues below advertisement

Last week was anything but relaxing for the Artemis II crew!



While in the astronaut quarantine facility at @NASA_Johnson, the crew was working in the Orion simulator, completing medical checks, and finishing procedure preparations. pic.twitter.com/1yk0CJsPJd — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) February 2, 2026