Is "Underconsumption Core" the Sustainability Trend the World Needs Now?

When it comes to TikTok trends, a lot of them end up being a flash in the pan that seem to be everywhere for a little while, and then slowly fizzle out. But, if there's one trend that I'm hoping makes it through the initial viral stages to become a mainstay, it's underconsumption core. The aptly named practice is all about living life more sustainably, and it might just be what folks need to get inspired to live their lives with a little less.

But, don't be fooled, underconsumption core isn't just about buying fewer things — it's also about making the most of the stuff you already have at home. Keep reading and I'll explain more about underconsumption core, including how you may already be taking part in the practice without even knowing it!

What is underconsumption core?

Just like it sounds, underconsumption core is the practice of consuming less by way of using everything you have to its fullest capacity. Essentially, it's practicing the opposite of overconsumption.

Underconsumption looks differently depending on what you're dealing with. It may mean mending clothes instead of tossing them, cutting open your toothpaste tubes to ensure that you're getting every last drop of product out of them, and reusing your spaghetti sauce jars as food storage containers instead of purchasing new jars from the store.

Underconsumption core is taking off on social media.

In a refreshing change of pace, those unboxing videos we've grown used to seeing as part of our overconsuming lives may be taking a backseat to videos of people making more sustainable choices when it comes to every part of their day. And the #underconsumptioncore lifestyle may be helping more than the environment and people's bank accounts, it's also making people feel better.

Commentors on this underconsumption core video from @jess.cliftonn say that they've seen positive changes in their mental health because of it. "It's a lot more peaceful to live like this," one person wrote in part.

TikToker @templekortum has found a way to turn her underconsumption core decor into a pleasant reminder of the good times in her life, using found seashells as decorations and her mother's childhood dresser to hold her clothes. In fact, during the tour of her home she showed off many things that were either reused, recycled, or repurposed.

And then there are those like @mamamorgan19 who say that they've embraced the trend out of necessity. Nobody is immune to how expensive things have gotten, and to offset the money she would have to spend on items like furniture and cups, this TikToker says she's decided to embrace underconsumption core because she simply cannot afford to buy anything new.

While underconsumption core may be trending, it's nothing new according to @azulmontemayor, who says this is exactly how she was raised by her "hippie Mexican mom." She ran her followers through a tour of her childhood home, highlighting all of the ways her mom has embraced the practice over the years, including decorating with sticks she collected while traveling.