4 Sustainable and Ethical Vegan Ballet Slipper Brands for Dancers
By Jamie Bichelman
Published March 5 2025, 9:47 a.m. ET

Finding the most sustainable and vegan shoe companies to support can sometimes be tough, especially as some brands contain mostly vegan materials until adding a touch of leather somewhere on the shoe. Ballet practitioners know this conundrum all too well, as most ballet slippers are made from leather. Thankfully, the market for leather alternatives has been evolving over the years, forming leather-like textures from plant materials as a more sustainable alternative to plastics.

If you are currently a ballet dancer or you are considering practicing this beautifully artistic dance discipline, take note of the recommendations below. Thankfully, there are a few notable vegan alternatives to the classic leather ballet slipper.

Cynthia King's Rebelle vegan ballet slippers set the standard.

The Rebelle vegan ballet slipper from Cynthia King is an amazing alternative to the typical animal leather-based slipper. King has been selling the vegan slipper for nearly a quarter-century, per the Brooklyn-based Cynthia King Dance Studio Instagram account. Offering children's sizes 1-13 and adult women's sizes 6-13, the slippers come in black, light pink, blush pink, and brown colors.

As of January 2024, the brand has shipped more than 122 pounds of vegan ballet slippers. The Rebelle slipper is comprised of canvas and a synthetic sole and costs $29.95. "You not only help save the lives of the animals used in the production of shoes, but you also help to conserve the habitat of many others. Gorillas, chimpanzees, and many other species face deforestation and homelessness every day due to unnecessary destruction of their habitats for livestock production," per the website.

Straight To The Pointe offers custom vegan ballet shoes.

Straight To The Pointe offers customized Grishko brand pointe shoes made from vegan materials. Per the Straight To The Pointe website, the animal-based leather is swapped out for a cellulose-based material instead. The Grishko brand pointe shoes are made in Russia. They offer both vegan pointe shoes and vegan "soft shoe" ballet slippers as well.

Although the master pointe shoe fitter is based in Essex, England, Straight To The Pointe offers shipping worldwide. If you have any questions regarding the cellulose plant-based material that is used in place of the typical leather or suede found in most ballet slippers and pointe shoes, or to learn more about how these vegan shoes are fitted to your unique needs, the brand is reachable on social media, including via the email found on the Straight To The Pointe Facebook page.

Só Dança offers many vegan ballet slippers for all needs.

Whereas some retailers are cryptic about the materials used in their ballet slippers, Só Dança is upfront and offers 23 items labeled vegan, ranging from ballet slippers and pointe shoes to tap shoes, clogging shoes, socks, and more. In fact, their best-selling ballet slipper is available in a vegan version and comes in four colors, six widths, and 18 sizes.

