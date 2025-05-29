Shop These Sustainable Swimsuit Brands From recycled materials to OEKO-TEX certified fabrics, there are plenty of options to choose from. By Lauren Wellbank Published May 29 2025, 11:36 a.m. ET Source: Artem Beliakin/Unsplash

Whether you're looking for a new suit for spring break, or else want to give your summer wardrobe a refresh with a new bathing suit this year, you may be in the market for swimwear. And, if you're looking to find one that is an eco-friendly option, you may be wondering whether or not there are any good sustainable swimsuit brands out there. The good news is, there are!

The market is teeming with brands that have have made a commitment to creating swimwear that keeps its carbon footprint small enough that your favorite sandal will fit into it with its manufacturing practices, how it treat their employees around the world, or through a global commitment to reduce greenhouse gases. Here are a few of the brands that we think you should have on your radar as you shop for a new swimsuit.

Source: Vika Strawberrika/Unsplash

Vitamin A

This company offers multiple sustainable swimwear options, including their EcoLux, EcoLux BT, EcoRib, and EcoRib BT. They do this by manufacturing their suits using its REPREVE fabric, which is made from pre-consumer waste that has been turned into nylon yarns. The fabric is non-toxic, and the company works to ensure that all the recycled materials it uses are made with water-soluble chemicals to reduce waste.

Summersalt

Want a swimsuit that comes from a company that prioritizes both people and the planet? That would be Summersalt. According to the company's website, the Summersalt collection is made using eco-friendly fabrics that are made to last. In short, this isn't fast fashion. The company says it's also committed to finding manufacturing partners with the same sustainable commitment so that its products stay true to the company's mission throughout the process.

Not only that, but the company says it has donated more than a million dollars to causes that are in line with its mission to leave the planet a better place for everyone who lives on it.

Patagonia

The company's name is almost synonymous with sustainability, thanks to its very public commitment to the environment. But, aside from the company's very public activism efforts that include protecting the Artic, the ocean, climate justice, and environmental justice, Patagonia also offers a variety of options for those looking to shop sustainably, including suits made from recycled materials (including Netplus recycled nylon) and organic materials.

Already have a Patagonia bathing suit but want an upgrade? Another way the company says sustainable is by allowing customers to trade in their used clothing so that they can keep the items out of the landfill once they're no longer being used. Not only does it limit the amount of trash being put into the world, but it also helps you save a few bucks on your next purchase as well since the company will pay up to 25 percent of the item's current price when you trade it in.

Wolven

When it comes to carbon emissions, Wolven is keeping its eye on the prize. That's because this Climate Neutral Certified brand says that it measuring the emissions that its products create throughout the process of manufacturing and delivery to keep those numbers as low as possible. Not only that, but this female-founded company puts a focus on elevating the BIPOC it employs, and remains a champion of the DEI programs that have helped it to grow into the global brand it has become.