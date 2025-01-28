The 13 Best Sustainable Bedding Brands for a Good Night's Sleep Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Updated Jan. 28 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Boll & Branch

Sometimes the key to a good night's sleep is choosing a bedding brand that's right for you. Do you sleep hot, or on the cooler side? How about mattress firmness? If you want to get a full eight hours that's restful and not detrimental to the environment, here are fourteen of our favorite sustainable bedding brands. Vote for the best sustainable bedding brands once a day until February 25, 2025, at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on March 6, 2025. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Vote for the Best Sustainable Bedding Brand!

Bhumi

Based in Australia, Bhumi, which translates to "Mother Earth" in Sanskrit, has a mission to create organic cotton bedding sourced from small farmers who use sustainable and ethical practices. Bhumi is carbon neutral and GOTS and Fair Trade certified and offers transparency at every step of the process with its "Seed to Shelf" initiative. Since 2017, Bhumi has recorded over 83 million days of drinking water saved and more than 1.5 million km of driving emissions avoided.

Boll & Branch

Founded by Scott and Missy Tannen in 2014, Boll & Branch uses 100 percent organic cotton sourced from Orissa, India for its bedding products. Boll & Branch's bedding products are made with sustainable practices throughout India, Turkey, and Pakistan. The company also uses eco-friendly and sustainably produced packaging. Boll & Branch is also Fair Trade Certified, which sets standards to promote safe working conditions for farmers and factory workers in developing nations.

Brooklinen

Brooklinen only uses 100 percent long-staple cotton and single-ply yarn for its sheets ensuring long-lasting sheets that get softer with every wash. Brooklinen's bedding is also OEKO-TEX Standard certified and GOTS-certified. The company partnered with Good360, a nonprofit that keeps usable goods out of landfills and distributes returned products to donation centers across the country. Brooklinen also partnered with Animal Haven to provide them with sheets to create beds for animals in shelters.

Coyuchi

Coyuchi (pronounced koy-oo-chee) was the first brand to offer 100 percent organic cotton bedding in 1991. Since then, Coyuchi has stayed committed to conscious luxury and leaving a positive impact. Coyuchi bedding uses 100 percent certified organic fibers and has a Take Back Program which allows customers to send pre-loved Coyuchi goods back to the company for recycling or resale and 15 percent off their next order. In 2019, Coyuchi joined Prana's Responsible Packaging Movement and uses 100 percent organic fabric bags for all its sheeting, quilts, and duvet covers.

Delilah Home

Named after founder Michael Twer's rescued golden retriever, Delilah Home is dedicated to creating eco-friendly linens and textiles made from 100 percent organic cotton or hemp. Made in Portugal using sustainable manufacturing practices, Delilah's products are safe for people with allergies and sensitivities and free from harmful chemicals. Delilah Home donates 10 percent of profits to local charities like 1% for the Planet and is Green America certified.

Ethical Bedding

Sleep better with bedding that cares for you and the planet from Ethical Bedding. Crafted with sustainability at its core, their luxurious sheets, duvets, and pillows are made from eco-friendly materials like eucalyptus and bamboo, which use less water and energy than traditional fabrics. Ethical Bedding is committed to carbon-neutral production, plastic-free packaging, and ethical labor practices. Transform your sleep space into a haven of comfort and environmental responsibility with their planet-conscious designs.

Ettitude

Ettitude's mission is to make the world’s healthiest, softest, and most sustainable fabrics using its patented CleanBamboo® fibers. CleanBamboo is a lyocell made from organic bamboo and uses a food-grade organic solvent, which means the fabrics are 100% free of toxins. Ettitude is also a Certified B Corp, Climate Neutral Certified, and in 2023, the company launched Re: Commerce to breathe new life into returns and lightly used products.

hessnatur

Experience the perfect harmony of comfort and sustainability with bedding from hessnatur. Committed to protecting the planet, hessnatur uses only organic and natural materials, is free from harmful chemicals, and partners with fair-trade suppliers to ensure ethical production. Their rigorous sustainability initiatives include reducing water consumption, minimizing carbon emissions, and supporting renewable resources. From eco-friendly duvets to breathable sheets, each product reflects a dedication to preserving the environment while offering unparalleled comfort for your home.

Nest Bedding

Nest Bedding is a family-owned bedding company established in 2011 focused on organic, natural, and affordable bedding such as organic sheet sets and blankets that are free from toxins. Nest Bedding chooses materials that are CertiPUR-US certified and Fair Trade Certified. Showrooms are located in California, Texas, Minnesota, Illinois, Ohio, and more.

Pact

Along with clothing, Pact has a home section that offers bedding made from 100 percent cotton. Pact also has a sustainability initiative called Earth's Favorite, which puts the planet and people on it first when it comes to manufacturing. Pact partners with Fair Trade USA, Global Organic Textile Standard, and SimpliZero and uses paper Vela bags for its completely recyclable packaging.

Parachute

Founded by Ariel Kaye, Parachute was launched in 2014 and is GOTS-certified and Oeko-Tex-certified. Parachute is dedicated to sourcing sustainable materials such as flax, organic cotton, and TENCEL Lyocell, and manufacturing in socially and environmentally responsible ways. Parachute also has in-store recycling where customers are able to trade in pre-loved linens for a 15 percent discount.

SIJO

Founded by Anni Stromfeld and Jacob Xi, SIJO is named for a form of poetry — and is dedicated to sustainable sleep products that are ethically grown and and manufactured. SIJO is a Certified B Corp, certified asthma and allergy friendly, and FSC, EcoCert Organic USA, and GOTS certified. One percent of every SIJO purchase is also donated to a nonprofit of the customer's choice including One Tree Planted or World Central Kitchen.

Under the Canopy

Under the Canopy has "roots" in sustainable production, and its bedding is organic, free from pesticides, and made from low-impact dyes. Under the Canopy is GOTS, FSC, and OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified, and the company partners with environmentally and ethically certified factories in India, Turkey, and Pakistan. Under the Canopy's products are made with non-toxic materials that are safe for customers and the planet.