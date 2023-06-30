Home > Small Changes > Style These Classy Designs for Short Nails Are Perfect for Any Season Just because your nails are short doesn’t mean you still can’t participate in elaborate nail art. Here are som classy designs that will inspire you to book a manicure. By Eva Hagan Jun. 30 2023, Updated 2:09 p.m. ET Source: iStock

You don’t have to have long nails to look good. If you aren’t a fan of long nails, are a nail-biter, or just can’t function with acrylics, don’t fret. Short nails have been neglected in the beauty world lately and aren’t getting the attention they deserve — until now.

If you're not really into splashy designs, have a job that requires a more subtle manicure, or struggle with inspiration, we have compiled a list of classy short nail designs for you to show off. Everyone deserves to feel fabulous regardless of nail length!

Source: iStock

Pearl petal nails

This look was posted by nail artist Stephanie Stone, @stephaniestonenails, on Instagram. She applied a base coat of Chanel nail polish in the shade “Ballerina,” however, it would be fine to use a much cheaper option, like this shade from Essie. After that, you will need a dotting tool and nail glue to apply pearls or your gem of choice in the shape of a flower.

Rainbow nails

Whether you're honoring Pride Month or just playing with color, here is a design posted by nail artist Imarni @imarninails on Instagram that features all the shades of the rainbow. She used a thin nail art brush to create a streak across her nail of every color for this look, using Sally Hansen’s Insta Dri Pride Collection.

Mix and match French manicure

Nail polish brand Olive and June (@oliveandjune) posted this look and features nail artist Joi Carrillo, @manimomentsofjoi, on Instagram, using Olive and June’s new summer shades to create a colorful French manicure. All you need to recreate this look is your favorite nail polish colors and maybe a thin nail art brush if you need more precision when painting the tip.

Hailey Bieber’s nails

This is a super simple look posted on Instagram by nail artist Naihara Bemik, @bemik.archives. Although Hailey Bieber is the look's inspiration, some may more accurately compare these nails to a glazed donut. To create the glazed look, she applied OPI polish in the shade "Put it In Neutral" before adding a top coat of OPI Chrome effects powder in the shade "Tin Can Man."

Subtle glitter

@paintboxnails Like Mystery + Like Magic is our neutral glam duo ft a sandy neutral & holographic rose gold glitter ✨ #paintboxnails Video by @kales.joy on IG ♬ everytime - ♡

Paintbox Nails has the perfect neutral nail look for those who can’t commit to full-on glitter but want something that pops. To recreate this look, simply apply a base color followed by a thick band of glitter polish on top, like a large French tip.

Simple flowers

Celebrity nail artist Betina Goldstein has some unique manicure creations that look like a work of art. In this tutorial, she makes painting flowers look easy by using a thin nail art brush in two shades of red.

Rhinestone tip