Black Is the New Black With These Chic Nail Designs You Can Try at Home Surprisingly, black nail art is trending right now. Check out these black nail designs to inspire your next manicure. By Eva Hagan Jun. 28 2023, Published 10:48 a.m. ET Source: iStock

Although summer is in full swing, dark and moody nails are the season's pick. Black nail designs are seeing a resurgence, maybe because it's a versatile color with many possibilities, or maybe it's what people call the "Wednesday Addams effect," leftover from the popular Netflix show Wednesday.

In any case, we’ve rounded up a list of all sorts of manicures to try, including everything from black French tips to matte polish, to detailed nail art.

Source: iStock

Tattoo-inspired nails

On Instagram, nail artist Shayla Morrison, @ritualnailsx, posted her nail art design that mimics tattoos. This design is a take on the trending nail tattoos all over TikTok. However, instead of visiting a tattoo artist and tattooing your nails, for this look, all you need is a precise dotting tool like this one and a matte top coat like this one to go over your regular black polish.

Black French tips

Nails By B, @nailsbyb_xx on Instagram, posted this flawless moody French tip. This look doesn't require much polish but precision to get the perfect French tip. The key is to use an angled brush, like this one from Fleury Rose Nails.

Witchy nails

Allyssa Power, @allyssapower on Instagram, created this nail design. It’s perfect for nature lovers because it involves grabbing a dotting tool, dipping it in white polish, and drawing ferns and leaves all over a black matte base. There’s also the option to draw in some stars and moons to give it a more celestial look.

Velvet nails

Melanie Graves, @overglowedit, on Instagram, posted her nails painted with Le Manoir’s Midnight Velvet polish. This velvet polish actually looks like velvet (it’s an optical illusion), so you are guaranteed to have the coolest nails in the room if you try it out.

Nails for the Queen of Hearts

This simple design posted by Samantha @samrosenails on Instagram may fool you. It looks easy but may be harder than you think. After applying a neutral base, dip a dotting tool into the black polish to draw a star in the center of your nails.

Hidden stars

Amy Le, @amyle.nails on Instagram, posted this matte design. It’s another simple yet gorgeous look for the season. After applying matte polish and letting it dry, you only have to put as many star stickers as you please on your nails. You can recreate the look with stars like these.

Black flames

Posted by Imarni, @imarninails on Instagram, this design takes French tips to a new level. To recreate this look, you’ll need a dotting tool or thin nail art brush like this one from Manucurist, dipped in your preferred black polish.

