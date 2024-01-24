Home > Small Changes > Cruelty-Free Living Inspired by Barbie, Kylie, or Karol G? The Best Vegan and Cruelty-Free Pink Hair Dyes Those following Kylie Jenner on Instagram may be itching to dye their hair bubblegum pink. Here are seven of the best vegan and cruelty-free at-home pink hair dyes on the market. By Bianca Piazza Jan. 24 2024, Published 3:28 p.m. ET Source: kyliejenner/Instagram

Trends come and go, and then they come again. Like fashion (low-rise jeans), makeup (blushtouring), and haircuts ("the Rachel"), hair colors go in and out of style. While "bronde," "mushroom brown," and "cherry cola" were popular (and enticingly named) hair color predictions for 2024, "self-made billionaire" Kylie Jenner surprised the internet with cotton candy-hued locks in January 2024.

Her pink hair selfies took us back to the aesthetic of 2014-era Kylie, possibly inspiring those stuck in a hair rut. So, if you're looking to turn those dirt brown strands into bubblegum pink waterfalls, maybe even bouncing fuchsia curls, we've got you.

These are some of the best pink hair dye products for vegan baddies and cruelty-free beauties alike.

To achieve fabulous, otherworldly tresses, the hair gods don't require a bunny sacrifice. Here are the best at-home vegan and cruelty-free pink hair dye products that keep animals in mind.

Keracolor Color + Clenditioner Vivids Hot Pink

Manic Panic Cotton Candy Pink - Classic High Voltage

This colorful brand with punk origins has been rocking since 1977. With a vision involving "peace, love, and glamour," Manic Panic is a woman-owned, vegan, and cruelty-free success story. The brand donates 15 percent of profits, both monthly and annually, to charitable organizations including Visual AIDS, the World Wide Fund for Nature, and the Catskill Animal Sanctuary. Manic Panic's Cotton Candy Pink Classic High Voltage semi-permanent color is perfect over "light level 9 blonde" locks.

Good Dye Young Ex-Girl

Maria Nila Colour Refresh Pink Pop

Maria Nila is a favorite of Cruelty-Free Kitty, hairstylists, and YouTubers alike (Evelina Forsell has an amazing transformation video). All products from the Swedish family-run brand have been certified by PETA, The Leaping Bunny, the Vegan Society, and Plan Vivo. Plus, its products come in "carbon dioxide compensated packaging." The Colour Refresh color bomb masque in Pink Pop will add a muted pink hue to medium to dark hair. Maria Nila recommends that blondes dilute the product with the White Mix.

IGK Color Bright One Step Bleach & Color Kit Pinky Swear

Do you have commitment issues? This is where IGK's Color Bright One Step Bleach & Color Kit in Pinky Swear comes in. The cruelty-free, vegan, and gluten-free brand's all-in-one ammonia-free kit was specifically designed for those who want to add pops of color to unbleached medium to dark hair. Perfect for money piece, dip dye, or peek-a-boo coloring, this squalane-infused kit will add a touch of fun to your mane.

oVertone Pastel Pink Coloring Conditioner

Though cruelty-free influencer Jess — aka the "vegan beauty addict" — specified that oVertone gifted her the Coloring Conditioners in shades Pastel Pink and Extreme Pink, the results speak for themselves. oVertone's dyes are vegan, cruelty-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free, ammonia-free, and work on all hair types. The nourishing, deposit-only dye-conditioner hybrid is recommended for light to platinum blonde hair. Try working it into dry strands for even bolder results!

Splat Naturals Vegan Demi-Permanent Hair Dye in Pink