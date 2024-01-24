Inspired by Barbie, Kylie, or Karol G? The Best Vegan and Cruelty-Free Pink Hair Dyes
Those following Kylie Jenner on Instagram may be itching to dye their hair bubblegum pink. Here are seven of the best vegan and cruelty-free at-home pink hair dyes on the market.
Trends come and go, and then they come again. Like fashion (low-rise jeans), makeup (blushtouring), and haircuts ("the Rachel"), hair colors go in and out of style. While "bronde," "mushroom brown," and "cherry cola" were popular (and enticingly named) hair color predictions for 2024, "self-made billionaire" Kylie Jenner surprised the internet with cotton candy-hued locks in January 2024.
Her pink hair selfies took us back to the aesthetic of 2014-era Kylie, possibly inspiring those stuck in a hair rut. So, if you're looking to turn those dirt brown strands into bubblegum pink waterfalls, maybe even bouncing fuchsia curls, we've got you.
These are some of the best pink hair dye products for vegan baddies and cruelty-free beauties alike.
Keracolor Color + Clenditioner Vivids Hot Pink
Lifestyle influencer Nancy Cruz looks gorgeous in these Barbie pink waves! She used Keracolor Color + Clenditioner in the shade Hot Pink — a product Marie Claire put on its list of "The 10 Best Semi-Permanent Hair Dyes in 2024."
Proudly vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, gluten-free, and sulfate-free, this dye-conditioner hybrid also cleanses and tones, infusing strands with vibrancy and hydrating ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, rose hip oil, jojoba seed oil, and almond oil.
Manic Panic Cotton Candy Pink - Classic High Voltage
This colorful brand with punk origins has been rocking since 1977. With a vision involving "peace, love, and glamour," Manic Panic is a woman-owned, vegan, and cruelty-free success story. The brand donates 15 percent of profits, both monthly and annually, to charitable organizations including Visual AIDS, the World Wide Fund for Nature, and the Catskill Animal Sanctuary.
Manic Panic's Cotton Candy Pink Classic High Voltage semi-permanent color is perfect over "light level 9 blonde" locks.
Good Dye Young Ex-Girl
Cruelty-Free Kitty recommends Good Dye Young for rainbow hair lovers. Co-founded by Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams and her beloved hair stylist and makeup artist, Brian O’Connor, GDY not only cares about animals, but it cares about the planet. GDY partners with EcoCart to achieve carbon neutrality and has donated to the Global Forestry Projects.
For adventurous ones opting for strands bolder than those of Miss Kylie, try GDY's sunflower extract-infused semi-permanent dye in Ex-Girl!
Maria Nila Colour Refresh Pink Pop
Maria Nila is a favorite of Cruelty-Free Kitty, hairstylists, and YouTubers alike (Evelina Forsell has an amazing transformation video). All products from the Swedish family-run brand have been certified by PETA, The Leaping Bunny, the Vegan Society, and Plan Vivo. Plus, its products come in "carbon dioxide compensated packaging."
The Colour Refresh color bomb masque in Pink Pop will add a muted pink hue to medium to dark hair. Maria Nila recommends that blondes dilute the product with the White Mix.
IGK Color Bright One Step Bleach & Color Kit Pinky Swear
Do you have commitment issues? This is where IGK's Color Bright One Step Bleach & Color Kit in Pinky Swear comes in. The cruelty-free, vegan, and gluten-free brand's all-in-one ammonia-free kit was specifically designed for those who want to add pops of color to unbleached medium to dark hair. Perfect for money piece, dip dye, or peek-a-boo coloring, this squalane-infused kit will add a touch of fun to your mane.
oVertone Pastel Pink Coloring Conditioner
Though cruelty-free influencer Jess — aka the "vegan beauty addict" — specified that oVertone gifted her the Coloring Conditioners in shades Pastel Pink and Extreme Pink, the results speak for themselves. oVertone's dyes are vegan, cruelty-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free, ammonia-free, and work on all hair types.
The nourishing, deposit-only dye-conditioner hybrid is recommended for light to platinum blonde hair. Try working it into dry strands for even bolder results!
Splat Naturals Vegan Demi-Permanent Hair Dye in Pink
PETA recommends Splat Hair Color, aka "the most vibrant hair dye around." Though hairdressers have long despised Splat for its lack of hydration and stubbornness when it comes to lifting, the brand's Naturals line is different. The 95 percent natural demi-permanent color formula includes nourishing ingredients like quinoa extracts, baobab seed oil, and pro-vitamin B5, and leaves out bleach, parabens, sulfates, PPD, ammonia, and fragrance.
Blondes looking to live their cotton candy fantasy should give the pink shade a try!