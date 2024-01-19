Home > Small Changes > Style > Sustainable Fashion Penny Loafers Just Got a Sustainable Makeover! 10 Vegan Loafers to Upgrade Your Wardrobe Slip into something sustainable! From platform lug soles to slingback hybrids, these vegan loafers will add sustainability and comfort to any wardrobe. By Bianca Piazza Jan. 19 2024, Published 4:54 p.m. ET Source: melissashoes.aus/Instagram

With a rich history involving Native American Makasins circa 3500 B.C., 19th-century Norwegian salmon fisherman, and 1950s Ivy league snobs, loafers will surely forever be a footwear staple. In the 2020s — an ongoing era known for meshing the worlds of comfort and fashion (welcome back, Crocs!) — loafers are a fashion darling's go-to shoe for a range of ensembles.

Unfortunately for vegan fashionistas, many loafer offerings are still made of leather. According to PETA, some estimates have found that animal agriculture produces "more greenhouse gases than all of the world’s transportation systems combined." Plus, the leather industry contributes to eutrophication, pollution, and even cancer diagnoses possibly connected to toxic chemical use in tanneries. Thankfully, there are also trendy vegan loafer options for those who keep the planet in mind and animals out of their wardrobe.

These vegan loafer offerings will add sustainable comfort and style to any wardrobe.

Whether you're into chunky lug soles, classic silhouettes, or funky colors, our list of vegan loafers has something for a range of personal aesthetics and budgets.

Will's Vegan Store Track Sole Loafers

As mentioned by The Good Trade, Will's Vegan Store has a lovely range of vegan loafers, including the striking Track Sole Loafers. With nickel-free brushed gold tone hardware, insoles made of memory foam and recycled materials, and a thick lug sole, these shoes also feature an Italian faux leather made with 69 percent bio-based materials. Plus, it's a certified carbon-neutral product!

Dr. Martens Vegan Adrian Felix Platform Tassel Loafers

With origins dating back to 1945, Dr. Martens is known for offering leather boots "with bouncing soles." Today, the iconic company has plenty of animal-free options, including the Vegan Adrian Felix Platform Tassel Loafers. Featuring the 2-inch Quad Retro sole and the company's own Felix Rub Off vegan synthetic material, these chunky loafers are reminiscent of iconic '70s Docs.

Bohema Chunky Grape Leather Vegan Loafers

What's great about Bohema's Chunky Grape Leather Vegan Loafers? They feature a recyclable rubber sole and plant-based vegan leather made of fruit! These "massive moccasins" are handmade in Poland with both VEGEA grape leather, and apple leather, which are more sustainable than traditional plastic-based "pleather."

ALOHAS Black and White Vegan Leather Chunky Loafers

Though Good on You only gave ALOHAS an environment rating of "it's a start," it credited the Spain-based company for its use of recycled materials and local manufacturing. Made of polyurethane, polyester, and viscose, these Black and White Vegan Leather Chunky Loafers offer modern animal-free style for less than 100 bucks.

Ross Oliver Bridge-Bit Cactus Leather Vegan Loafer

Inspired by the U.K.'s Clifton Suspension Bridge, Ross Oliver's Bridge-Bit Cactus Leather Vegan Loafer comes in green, burgundy, black, and navy hues. The men's classic loafer has a recycled polyester and recycled cotton backing, and, more interestingly, an upper made from nopal cactus leather. Mexican company Desserto only uses the mature leaves of the cactus plant for its sustainable vegan leather, leaving them unharmed and able to sequester carbon dioxide!

NAE Vegan Shoes Anuk Black Vegan Loafer Chunky Sole

Good on You recommends Portuguese fashion label NAE Vegan Shoes for using sustainable materials, such as "recycled PET from bottles, OEKO-TEX certified microfibers, recycled car tires, natural cork, recycled thermoplastic, and even pineapple leaf fiber." Made of microfiber vegan leather, the Anuk Black Vegan Loafer Chunky Sole shoes are hypoallergenic and antibacterial, and showcase nickel-free silver tone hardware.

Matt & Nat ALTMAN Men's Vegan Slip On Loafers

Melissa Royal

Who says a vegan loafer can't be fun? Looking like it was plucked from the set of Greta Gerwig's Barbie, the Melissa Royal in pink combines the brand's iconic fishermen-inspired jelly sandal with a loafer. Made of resilient PVC, including 30 percent recycled factory waste, every Melissa shoe is vegan, recyclable, and constructed using 100 percent renewable energy. We almost forgot the best part: The Royal loafers are bubblegum scented.

Stella McCartney Skyla Loafer

If you've got cash to spend and are looking for an unconventional luxury loafer, then say hello to the Stella McCartney Skyla Loafer! Though we wouldn't recommend trekking through a city in these, they're certainly fabulous with their '90s-meets-'00s feel. Made of the brand's signature Alter Mat vegan leather alternative, the square-toe loafer is adorned with an eye-catching "oversized bi-galvanic diamond-cut chain." Plus, Stella McCartney products come in renewable and compostable packaging.

Pedro Grapnel Chunky Loafer Mule

