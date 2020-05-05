Eco-Friendly Hair Dye: Natural and Cruelty-Free Options You Can Apply at Home

People often wonder if hair dye can cause cancer, particularly breast cancer. According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), studies have been conducted examining the risks between conventional hair dye use and bladder cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, leukemia, and breast cancer. The results of these studies are fairly mixed, but several major health organizations (including the WHO) do agree that there are particular chemicals used in some hair dyes known to be carcinogenic, per the ACS.

Because there is no sweeping scientific consensus on this matter, it’s important to do your own research and buy whatever hair dye makes you comfortable.

Additionally, the strong chemicals in some hair dyes can cause atopic allergic reactions, such as skin rashes, flaking of the scalp, and swollen eyelids, according to dermatologist Dr. Nilam Amin.