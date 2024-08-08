Home > Small Changes > Style Doc Martens Are Back in Style, but Are the Shoes Comfortable to Wear? Details Here A new generation is discovering the popular boot. By Lauren Wellbank Published Aug. 8 2024, 5:03 p.m. ET Source: drmartensofficial/Instagram

Dr. Martens, sometimes often referred to as Doc Martens, is the name for the iconic combat boot worn by fashionistas and punk rockers alike. And while the brand also makes other types of footwear — including sandals, clogs, and more — many often think of that original boot whenever they hear the name. But, like many boots designed for work, people wonder about whether or not Doc Martens are actually as comfortable as they are stylish.

As it turns out, the answer to whether or not Doc Martens are comfortable depends on exactly how old your boots are, according to some. Keep reading to learn more, including how you can make sure your Docs are comfy.

Are Doc Martens comfortable?

While the comfort of these shoes does depend on the person — and what you're doing when you're wearing them — most Docs start off feeling stiff and rigid, according to the Plantz Matter blog. That's because the boots are made from durable materials that need to stand the test of time, which can cause a little discomfort when you first start wearing them. Depending on your foot shape, you'll need to ensure you're getting the right type of shoe.

According to the brand, different-shaped shoes will fit different types of feet better, which is why they suggest those with medium to wide feet opt to buy Standard styles, while those with narrower feet should buy shoes from the Heritage line.Still, even when you buy the right shoes for your foot, you may find your boots uncomfortable when they first put them on, which is why the pros say you'll need to break in your Doc Martens if you're looking to experience a greater level of comfort.

Here are a few tips for breaking in your Doc Martens.

Fortunately, upping your comfort level is easy enough if you put some energy into breaking your shoes in before you need to wear them for extended periods. The brand breaks down a few different ways to do this on their website, including offering products like heel pads to stop chaffing, and Wonder Balsam to soften the leather. If you want to go the DIY route, you can try doubling up your socks which will help stretch the shoes while protecting your sensitive feet and ankles.

You can also manually stretch them — the brand says stuffing your shoes with a soda can, rolled up magazine, or some newspaper overnight can work wonders — or work the material with your hands by bending the shoe back and forth when you're not wearing it.