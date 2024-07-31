Home > Small Changes > Style > Sustainable Fashion The 9 Best Shoes for Achilles Tendonitis, According to a Doctor and a Patient These sneakers and walking shoes all have superior support and cushioning for people with Achilles tendonitis. Shop styles for men and women. By Kristine Solomon Published Jul. 31 2024, 10:41 a.m. ET Source: iStock Photo

Transparency Matters: If you click on any links on this page, Green Matters may earn a commission (at no additional cost to you). Each item is hand-selected by editors with the planet — and people – in mind. All prices listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Learn more about our affiliate policy.

Living with a burning, pinching kind of pain in your ankle better known as Achilles tendonitis? I can relate. When I decided to complete the New York City Half Marathon about 15 years ago, I went from running two to three miles a day to running seven, eight, and then ultimately 13.1 miles in just a few months. The quick ramp-up was hard for my anatomy to keep up with, and since then I've had chronic non-insertional Achilles tendonitis, which means the inflammation occurs in the mid portion of my tendon (the other kind of Achilles tendonitis, insertional, occurs where the tendon meets the heel).

Fast-tracking a training routine is one way to develop this condition, as Dr. Milica McDowell, Doctor of Physical Therapy, VP of Operations at Gait Happens, told Green Matters when I asked her to recommend the best shoes for Achilles tendonitis. "People can develop Achilles tendonitis due to ramping up the amount they are walking or running too quickly, walking or running in shoes that aren't supportive, wearing high heels and then switching to flats, or from a trauma or injury," said Dr. McDowell (who has not treated me). "Most people with Achilles tendonitis report tenderness in their calf, tendon, or heel, which can be present during activity and linger after activity."

The 9 best shoes for Achilles tendonitis

If you have this condition, you should seek shoes with a low drop (little elevation in the heel) or zero drop (flat from heel to toe), which can help reduce stress on the tendon and calf area, says Dr. McDowell. "Additionally it's important that your shoes have a heel strap or heel cup — flip flops or slides can make this problem worse — as well as a flexible sole and a wide toe box, so the muscles in the bottom of your foot and big toe can help to take pressure off the Achilles tendon."

Got it? Now for the info that'll save your poor, aching tendon and prevent you from having to ice your ankle after a long day out (been there, done that). Here are Dr. McDowell's top picks for the best shoes for Achilles tendonitis — and a few of my own recommendations based on experience.

Brooks Ghost Max

These are the shoes I wear most often to the gym and to get my 10,000 steps in: Brooks Ghost Max, which provides copious amounts of cushioning and has that zero drop that Dr. McDowell recommends. They're best for running, which I no longer do, and have a chunky cuteness that elevates your athleisure outfits literally and figuratively. The breathable shoes are best for people with medium to high arches. Below is a link to buy my Brooks Ghost Max pair on sale and a link to the men's version in my favorite colorway for guys.

Altra Paradigm 7

Dr. McDowell recommends this popular walking shoe, the Altra Paradigm 7, in women's and men's versions for long-distance walking or just day-to-day. It's supportive, lightweight, and cushioned — three pillars of a great shoe for Achilles tendonitis. This shoe also has a molded heel collar, which Dr. McDowell emphasized. It comes in dark and light neutrals as well as colors, so there's a pair to suit your personal style for sure.

Birkenstock Mogami Terra sandals

Dr. McDowell likes the Birkenstock Mogami Terra sandals with their supportive footbeds, which provide excellent arch support and cushioning — both a boon for Achilles tendonitis. The adjustable straps ensure a secure fit — and this is especially helpful if you want to loosen a strap that's putting strain on a sore tendon. While Birko-Flor uppers are durable and vegan-friendly, keep in mind they are synthetic. The cork-latex footbed is a sustainable element though. And these are unisex!

Hoka Speedgoat 6

It's no secret that Hokas are superior for comfort and support. I wore my Hoka Clifton 9s into the ground and had barely any Achilles pain at all. You really cannot go wrong with this brand — almost all their models have ultra chunky soles and arch support for days. If you're a hiker with Achilles tendonitis, give the Speedgoat 6 a spin. It has a Vibram Megagrip outsole for superior traction on various terrains and excellent cushioning thanks to a CMEVA midsole that absorbs shock and reduces strain to your Achilles tendon. The sole is a bit thinner than your typical Hoka running shoe so you can navigate unstable trails. And the Speedgoat 6 has a rocker design that promotes a smooth stride. It's even made with partially recycled materials. Find links for this women's version as well as the men's Speedgoat 6 below.

Vionic Uptown Knit Skimmer Flat

Vionic is a shoe brand that was developed by a podiatrist, so their entire line of shoes is designed with orthopedic-level comfort and support. The Uptown Knit Skimmer flats are an ideal packable pick for all you travelers and commuters out there and they have the APMA Seal of Acceptance Their soles are flexible and contour to your sole, so it's recommended you give these shoes up to two weeks to conform to your feet before taking them on a long journey. These flats are also delightfully sustainable: they have a recycled knit upper and an outsole that meets or exceeds 51 percent on the Sustainable Footwear Index.

Crocs Unisex Echo Clog