Over Elon Musk? These Top Tesla Competitors Are Just As Cool

The company’s mission is “to create the most sustainable vehicles on Earth.” The Fisker Ocean’s features include: a full-length SolarSky roof that generates energy for the motor; a rotating screen; an automatic parking assist system; vegan and recycled interior materials; a spacious interior; and a stylish, sleek design thanks to “modern cubist sculptural shapes.”

Prices start at $37,999. You can reserve your spot on the Fisker website.