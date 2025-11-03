Was President Donald Trump Wearing a Catheter During a Public Appearance? Internet users have been preoccupied with President Trump's bulge. By Jamie Bichelman Published Nov. 3 2025, 1:47 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

If you are a terminally online Internet user, you may have heard the rumor that President Donald Trump may have been wearing a catheter bag during a public appearance at UFC 316 Fight Night in New Jersey on June 7, 2025. Amid a very busy June, is it true that the president was utilizing a catheter during a very public appearance? Internet users, in all of their perpetual nosiness, demand to know if President Trump was using a catheter at UFC 316 Fight Night.

Internet users, it seems, demand to know about health updates from the public figures who dominate the headlines, which is understandable to some degree. Therefore, below, we will separate fact from speculation and dive into the details of President Trump's appearance at UFC 316 Fight Night. Continue reading to learn whether or not it has been confirmed if President Trump was wearing a catheter at the event.

Source: MEGA

Rumors abound about President Trump utilizing a catheter bag at UFC 316 Fight Night.

According to a report in Snopes and shared by Yahoo! News, President Trump attended the June 7 UFC 316 Fight Night in New Jersey, and Internet users couldn't look away from the president's bulge. Indeed, a swarm of nosy social media users found themselves staring at President Trump's pants and noticing what appeared to be the outline of what could be a catheter. See for yourself below.

"The photograph in question showed fighter Kayla Harrison, who had just won the UFC women's bantamweight championship bout, putting her victor's belt around Trump's waist. Users focused on his pants leg and claimed he had a catheter on underneath," according to the Snopes report. The rumors became so loud, of course, that a White House official needed to step in and attempt to set the record straight with a veritable word salad.

"The President has been the most transparent president in history, and the recent medical report that was released clearly and unequivocally shows he is in peak condition," according to White House spokesperson Steven Cheung. "These conspiracy theories peddled by demented individuals hiding behind social media, and now being given a platform by the fake news, clearly suffer from a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome."

To really put the cherry on top of this unnecessary use of everyone's time, Cheung utilized the opportunity to take a shot at President Trump's predecessor, President Joe Biden. "These are the same people who have been caught trying to gaslight the American people for years by saying Joe Biden was cognitively fine, when in fact, he was in much worse condition than thought," Cheung said, according to Snopes.

For what it's worth, in an April 2025 report in NPR, White House physician, Capt. Sean Barbabella claimed that President Trump was in tip-top shape and the American public had nothing to worry about. "President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function," Barbabella said at the time.