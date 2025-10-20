President Trump Makes Huge IVF Expanded Access Announcement: Details Women can purchase fertility drugs from TrumpRx.gov directly. By Jamie Bichelman Published Oct. 20 2025, 12:23 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The excruciating cost of certain medications has been a target of the Trump Administration, and it appears that expanding access to In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatments for women has been a subject of importance for President Donald Trump. Indeed, it appears that the president has made multiple Presidential Actions and made multiple announcements throughout 2025 in support of expanding access to medications for families who are experiencing fertility issues.

What is President Trump's latest announcement all about, and how can women receive support for IVF treatments? Is this announcement too good to be true, or is there a genuine reason for optimism that expanded access to affordable medication is coming for families experiencing fertility issues? Let's explore President Trump's latest IVF announcement and what it all means for families in need.

Trump IVF coverage:

On Oct. 16, President Trump published a Fact Sheet entitled "President Donald J. Trump Announces Actions to Lower Costs and Expand Access to In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and High-Quality Fertility Care." In this announcement, the president declared a third agreement with a pharmaceutical manufacturer in an effort to lower prices for fertility medications. This time, President Trump made an agreement with fertility medication manufacturer EMD Serono.

Per the Fact Sheet, "GONAL-F, a commonly used fertility medication, will be made available to women purchasing directly from TrumpRx.gov at a discount equal to 796% of the deal price. Low- and middle-income women (those with incomes below 550% of the Federal poverty level) will receive an additional discount totaling 2,320% of the deal price when purchasing from TrumpRx.gov."

Trump touts that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services estimate a savings of up to $2,200 per cycle of fertility drugs. As part of the agreement between the Trump Administration and EMD Serono, the drug company will manufacture IVF drugs in the U.S. and offer other medications in their inventory at a "deep discount" for Americans.

Additionally, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is poised to offer recipients of the Commissioner’s National Priority Review Voucher program a lower cost fertility drug that has been approved in Europe but not yet in the U.S. That's not all. Under the "New Benefit Option" that President Trump announced, employers will now legally have an option to offer fertility benefits to employees, as they already do for such benefits as dental, vision, and life insurance.

Trump's IVF executive order:

On Feb. 18, President Trump signed an Executive Order and published an accompanying Fact Sheet regarding expanded access to IVF treatments. In this Executive Order, President Trump wrote that, "Within 90 days of the date of this order, the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy shall submit to the President a list of policy recommendations on protecting IVF access and aggressively reducing out-of-pocket and health plan costs for IVF treatment."