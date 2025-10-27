Prince William Offers Update on Princess Kate's Health: Here's What We Know "Everything is progressing in the right way," Prince William said. By Jamie Bichelman Published Oct. 27 2025, 3:40 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

A royal family update has been provided by Prince William, aka the Prince of Wales, regarding his wife, Kate Middleton, aka the Princess of Wales. Those who follow the goings on of the royal family know that Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, which has been in remission since January 2025. What new updates does Prince William have to share about his wife, and what is the outlook on her health going forward?

While details regarding the nature of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis haven't always been clear, the public certainly appreciated the wonderful news when she announced that the cancer was in remission following chemotherapy treatment. Below, we report on what we know regarding Princess Kate's health, as it has been shared by her husband, Prince William. Keep reading to learn more about Princess Kate's health.

Source: MEGA

Princess Kate health update:

According to a report in E! News, the health of both Kate Middleton and King Charles III seems to be trending in the right direction. "Things are good. Everything is progressing in the right way, which is all good news," Prince William told Eugene Levy on the Oct. 2 episode of The Reluctant Traveler. Prince William also opened up about his family's health on Good Morning America.

Prince William reaffirmed to Levy that Princess Kate's cancer is indeed still in remission, noting, "Yes, she is...It's great news." "I’d say 2024 was the hardest year I’ve ever had," Prince William added, per the E! News report. "You know, life is sent to test us as well, and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are."

Princess Kate has made the media rounds discussing her cancer-free health prognosis, to the delight of countless followers. According to TODAY, Princess Kate has resumed her public royal duties after putting them on hold for several months due to her health, understandably.

"My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn’t have asked for more," Princess Kate wrote on Instagram in 2024 from The Royal Marsden Hospital. "The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional. It is a relief to now be in remission, and I remain [focused] on recovery."

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales



As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.



The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an… pic.twitter.com/9S1W8sDHUL — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 9, 2024