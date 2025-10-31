Rachael Ray “Never Left” - Health Update on the Star Chef Rachael Ray stars in multiple shows. By Jamie Bichelman Published Oct. 31 2025, 8:55 a.m. ET Source: rachaelray/Instagram

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray is popular for her bubbly, charismatic personality and the array of amazing dishes she features on her television shows. Over the years, fans have speculated about her health, noticing every slight difference in facial movement and subtle changes in her body type. As of 2025, what is the status of Rachael Ray's health, and what has the star had to say about her whereabouts? Fans, understandably, are curious to know.

If you are a fan of Rachael Ray, of course, knowing that she is in good health would be a relief after speculation in October 2024 that she was enduring ongoing health concerns. Below, we explore what she has had to say recently about her own health and whereabouts. Continue reading to learn more about Rachael Ray and her health.

Rachael Ray health update:

According to an October 2025 story in Page Six, Rachael Ray was dismayed at claims that she took time away from her prolific career amid speculation that her health was in decline. "I don’t know what they’re talking about,” she said. “I work my [butt] off all the time. And I never left. I just switched over to A+E and new partners, that’s all. But I’ve been working constantly.”

Indeed, fans have been worried about her health due to a series of observations that fans claim indicate the celebrity chef is in declining health. According to a July 2025 video in Page Six, "Fans are growing increasingly concerned about Rachael Ray following a series of public appearances and videos that have sparked speculation about her wellbeing. From slurred speech in recent cooking clips to unusual behavior at a gin signing event, many are wondering if something more serious is going on behind the scenes."

As the New York Post reports, Ray hosts the shows Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes as well as Rachael Ray in Tuscany. Yet, fans who have not tuned into those shows may have wondered where the celebrity chef has been all of this time. "So I don’t know why people thought I left. I guess we did a crap job of promoting it,” she said, according to the New York Post.

In October 2024, fans were rightfully worried about their favorite chef's well-being. As the New York Post reported at the time, Ray said on the debut episode of her I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead podcast that she had endured a couple bad falls, though she considers herself a homemaker who enjoys chores, physical work and physical labor, and working with her brain every day.

