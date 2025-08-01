There Is a Reason the Presidential Fitness Test Ended, but It's Coming Back Experts call the test a "relic of the Cold War era." By Lauren Wellbank Published Aug. 1 2025, 5:52 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

Adults of a certain age likely remember having to participate in something called the Presidential Fitness Test. The test was typically administered in school gyms across the country, and it involved several different areas of measurement, including running pullups, pushups, and more. However, the practice was cancelled after more than five decades, and there's an entire generation of kids who have never had to do it.

Why did the Presidential Fitness Test end? And what was used in its place after it was retired?

When did the Presidential Fitness Test end?

The test, which was begun by President Eisenhower in 1956 after he founded the President's Councils on Youth fitness, was ended in 2012 by the Obama administration, who claimed that the test didn't actually inspire long-term healthy lifestyle changes. Instead, they introduced the Presidential Youth Fitness Program, which combines both physical and mental health resources.

“The Presidential Youth Fitness Program places emphasis on the value of living a physically active and healthy lifestyle — in school and beyond,” the program website says. “The program minimizes comparisons between children and instead supports students as they pursue personal fitness goals for lifelong health.”

Originally designed to help American children compete with other developed nations physically, Eisenhower wanted to create a "more completely fit American youth," according to The Hill. That message was taken up by John F. Kennedy in 1960, and then Lyndon B. Johnson officially formalized a reward system for the test when he created the Presidential Physical Fitness Award Program which issued the top 15 percent of testers an award from the president.

While kids of all ages were allowed to participate, only those ages 10-17 were eligible for the official award, and only middle schools and high schools were required to administer the tests.

What are the Presidential Fitness Test requirements?

There are five core items that are tested, according to Harvard Health Publishing. They include a mile long run, either pullups or pushups, sit-ups, and a shuttle run. Of course, many of the adults who underwent these tests as a kid may remember the sit-and-reach portion most vividly, which tested for flexibility by having students put their feet against a wood box and then see how far they could stretch their fingers as they leaned forward.

Is the Presidential Fitness Test coming back?

At the end of July 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to bring back the test, citing concerns over the obesity levels in American children. According to NBC News, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be in charge of administering the tests as part of his role as Health and Human Services Secretary.