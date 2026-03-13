WATCH: Bald Eagle Takes First Flight A Year After Brutal Accident Left It Nearly Paralyzed

A bald eagle arrived at Lake Metroparks after suffering serious injuries from a vehicle collision ten months ago, now it is soaring into the sky.

A bald eagle’s story of resilience and freedom has gone viral on social media. Lake Metroparks uploaded a video on Instagram that features a male bald eagle being released back into the wild. The eagle had apparently spent ten months doing intensive rehabilitation at the Kevin P. Clinton Wildlife Center. His present condition was in stark contrast to what he had become months ago, because of a suspected vehicle collision. The bird was unable to stand or walk due to a spinal cord injury. He had also lost most use of his two feet. Over the ten months, experts applied focused medical treatment along with physiotherapy and strength-building exercises to nurse him back to health.

Bald Eagle Released From Enclosure (Image Source: Instagram | @lakemetroparks)

The video began with the eagle being released from an enclosure by two helpers. He hopped for a while, and then suddenly stopped at a spot. It felt as if he was deciding whether to take a flight or choose another alternative. The nervousness was expected as the bald eagle had been away from such an environment for around a year. Finally, he chose to embrace his wilderness and soared above the waters and into the sky. In the last frames, he perched on a branch and looked back at the camera, possibly paying gratitude for the care he received during the last ten months.

The bald eagle is a great example of the inner strength nature carries to heal itself in the face of terrible danger. “Watching him rise back into the sky is a reminder of just how resilient wildlife can be and why this work matters,” the post shared. The bird was apparently brought to the facility for recovery by the Ohio Division of Wildlife (@your_wild_ohio). The Ohio Bird Sanctuary (@ohiobirdsanctuary) joined the rehabilitation effort and helped the bird with flight conditioning. The Ohio State Parks (@ohstateparks) arranged the site, from where the bird was released back into the wild. The site was chosen keeping in mind the county where the eagle was initially discovered, to ensure he can return to his home.

The comment section also seemed to be elated with the “soaring comeback.” One user expressed adoration for the video and wrote, “Can not love this enough! Congratulations to all of you who helped with his rehabilitation!” Another user believes this is the best part of the eagle’s rehabilitation journey. They shared, “After helping and healing any life, the best part is when you can return it to its natural habitat.” Within three days, the video has garnered over 19,000 views.

The species of bald eagle is facing many challenges to its survival. Vehicle collisions are one of them. The bald eagle in the video was saved due to the efforts of local rescuers, but not all eagles enjoy a happy ending. Rover, a majestic bald eagle as well as a popular New York City personality, lost his life in 2024 due to a car collision on the Henry Hudson Parkway, according to the New York Post. “Rover was the most famous Bald Eagle in the New York City area, the only one known to both birders and non-birders alike by name,” David Barrett, a former competitive birder, shared. “He could often be seen resting on trees over the waters of Green-Wood Cemetery as early as 2020. He also visited Prospect Park,” he noted. The community was saddened by his death.

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