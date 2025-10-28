Expert Issues a Serious Warning After Visitor’s Fatal Accident in Zion National Park’s Popular Canyon

The incident happened on October 26, Sunday, likely at the final rappel in the park's Pine Creek Canyon.

Twisting and spiraling through Zion National Park is a meandering canyon that looks like a mysterious dwelling of a subterranean monster. Dusted in a palette of reds, pinks, yellows, and greens, the undulating downclimbs, boastful rocky cliffs, cruel bowl-shaped drops, and ambiguous polished rocks add to the beauty and the uniqueness of the park. However, this seemingly hush-hush beauty hides treacherous secrets within its walls that have taken so many lives. While wading through its icy water pools or scrambling the steep walls, even the most skilled canyoneer can become the victim of its deceptive geometry. Recently, a 58-year-old canyoneer died while rappelling Pine Creek, as reported by SFGate.

Signboard reading Zion National Park (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Ed Freeman)

The impressive U-shaped trails of the Pine Creek possess a sheer cosmic attractiveness that invites millions of adventure-seekers each year. However, there’s a dark side to its beauty that can quickly shapeshift from an adventurous trip into an episode of tragedy. Since the cliffs are always soaked in water, they become slippery, not to mention the cantaloupe-sized rocks that tumble down without warning. A Reddit user added that the canyon is also etched with oodles of water holes, which means the visitors often encounter the risk of losing their gear or having to swim in cold waters while tangled in ropes and chains. The last rappel is the most dangerous, and also the one where this old man lost his life.

Hiker walking through a water pool in the canyon of Zion National Park (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Jordan Siemens)

“There’s no such thing as a beginner canyon that a beginner can just go and do on their own,” Tom Jones, founder of the blog and author of the guidebook “Zion: Canyoneering,” told SFGATE. “If there were, this might be it — but it already has the problem of attracting people who aren’t very prepared. It’s a miracle no one has died on that rappel before.” Jones added that a 100-foot free rappel is where most canyoneers die due to a lack of wall support. “It’s at the end of the route - people are smelling the barn as they near the end and make mistakes,” Jones said. “Experienced people screw up sometimes, less-experienced climbers forget things. You never know.”

Hiker walking through a canyon of Zion National Park (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Cavan Images)

The incident unfolded on Sunday, October 26, 2025. Around 12 pm, the National Park Service (NPS) officials received a 911 text that informed them about a canyoneering accident involving a visitor at the last rappel. At about 1:30 pm, the NPS officials reached the terrain. Bystanders were still doing CPR on the victim. At 1:42 pm, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office pronounced the patient dead. The dead body was airlifted to the Washington County Medical Examiner.

Hiker leaping through a canyon of Zion National Park (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Kapulya)

According to the report, the rappeler had a companion, who was later rescued from the canyon wall to safety. As for now, the incident remains under investigation. But it has strongly hammered the sentiments of the entire canyoneering community in Southern Utah, as Jess Kavanagh expressed to ABC 4 Utah. “It hurts. You can just see it happening easily to your friends or your family. It is a really hard day when we hear things like this happen,” she said.

