Popular Snack Brands Recall Dozens of Products Over Salmonella Concerns The recall affects products from several major brands, including Utz, Good & Gather, and Great Value. By Alisan Duran Published May 12 2026, 11:11 a.m. ET Source: Unsplash+

Several popular snack brands have recalled dozens of products over concerns tied to possible salmonella contamination. According to the Food and Drug Administration, the growing recall stems from powdered milk and buttermilk ingredients supplied by California Dairies.

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Officials said the affected dairy ingredients were voluntarily recalled on April 20 after concerns they may have been contaminated with salmonella bacteria. The products were reportedly used in seasoning blends and flavoring ingredients added to a wide variety of snack foods sold nationwide.

Source: MEGA

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According to NBC Chicago, the recall affects products from several major brands, including Utz, Zapp’s, Dirty Brand, Good & Gather, Williams Sonoma, Ghirardelli, Great Value, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts.

The FDA also warned that additional recalls could still be announced as companies continue reviewing products that may contain the affected dairy ingredients. Officials said some recalled foods may still be stored in consumers’ kitchens, pantries, refrigerators, or freezers.

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Which products are included in the salmonella recall?

Some of the recalled products include Zapp’s Bayou Blackened Ranch potato chips, Dirty Brand Sour Cream and Onion potato chips, Good & Gather Mexican Street Corn Trail Mix, and Pork King Good Sour Cream & Onion Pork Rinds.

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Several popcorn-related products were also added to the recall list, including Fireworks Popcorn toppings and Williams Sonoma popcorn sampler gift boxes containing white cheddar seasoning.

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The recall additionally impacts multiple Ghirardelli chocolate drink and frappe mixes, along with frozen pizza products sold under Walmart’s Great Value label and Aldi’s Mama Cozzi’s brand. Other affected products include Stoltzfus Family Dairy Sour Cream and Onion Cheese Curds, Fisher Tex Mex Trail Mix, and several Southern Style Nuts snack mixes sold in different package sizes.

According to the FDA, there have been no reported illnesses or adverse health effects connected to the recalled products so far. However, consumers are still being urged to throw away the affected foods or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

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Health officials said salmonella symptoms can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, fever, nausea, and vomiting. Symptoms often appear within six days of exposure and may last between four and seven days.

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According to the FDA, salmonella infections can sometimes become severe enough to require hospitalization, particularly for infants, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. In rare cases, the bacteria can spread into the bloodstream and lead to more serious complications.