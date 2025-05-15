Popular Snack Food Recalled by Manufacturer in Several States — FDA Warns Consumers of Allergens

The recall was initiated after a customer noticed some discrepencies in the product's ingredients and those mentioned on the packaging.

In recent years, a new fear has emerged among the masses: the fear of food allergens. It is not implausible to feel terror each time one picks up a slice of bread or a packet of chips or a bottle of juice, because facts state that it could be pilfered with a foreign substance for real. The Big Nine allergens, namely milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, soybeans, and sesame, as Food Poisoning News calls them, can turn the ordinary nutrition-supplying food into a medical emergency or a literal vial of poison. Another noteworthy recall that came to attention recently was for a snack food sold in the northeast by New England Village Foods, a company based in Milford, New Hampshire.

A tray containing a snack mixture of assorted nuts, seeds, and biscuits (Representative Image Source: Freepik)

The company has issued a voluntary recall for all of its 19th Hole Snack Mix containers for the potential contamination with undeclared almonds and sesame, according to an announcement by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Arcade Snacks, the parent company behind the 19th Hole Snack Mix, describes it as a “blend of sweet, salty, and spicy.” The assorted mixture brings to the customer a lush fusion of flavors exploding from Honey Roast Sesame Chips, Honey Roast Peanuts, Cajun Corn Sticks, Oriental Rice Crackers, Roasted Unsalted Unblanched Almonds, and Wasabi Peas.

New England Village Foods Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Almonds and Sesame in “19th Hole Snack Mix” https://t.co/sTdUbawcPv pic.twitter.com/51YObnnuat — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) May 6, 2025

However, the latest stock of this mixture is being vigorously pulled from the retailers’ shelves. The recall was initiated on May 6, 2025, after a customer brought to the company’s attention that they had discovered that the container they purchased didn’t contain almonds as mentioned on the product packaging. Further examination by the FDA revealed that the “Contains” statement in the packaging didn’t include sesame, even though it was listed as one of the ingredients. After a detailed review, the company estimated that the undeclared peanuts and sesame were attributed to a mishap in their packaging process.

A mixture of snacks and nuts in a tray (Representative Image Source: Freepik)

The recall was issued for all the lots of “5-ounce and 10-ounce, clear cups and tubs with re-closable lids marked with UPC – 609465693477 (5 oz.) and UPC – 642147152459 (10 oz.) located on the lid of the product printed in black ink,” according to the FDA. The product was being distributed to independent grocery markets, retailers, and convenience stores throughout New England, New York, and Pennsylvania. The FDA urged people to return the product to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with any questions or concerns may contact New England Village Foods at 1.603.554.1873 (7 AM to 4 PM Eastern).

Two women are buying chips from an aisle in a supermarket. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Ninthgrid)

Especially those whose bodies are allergic to almonds or sesame, are at a risk of “serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.” According to the Mayo Clinic, eating allergens like peanuts can trigger a concatenation of symptoms in the person, including but not limited to skin reactions, itching, digestive issues, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, tightening of the throat, and even anaphylactic shock. FDA also stated, “When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.” Until the issue is fully resolved, customers are requested to skip this snack mix and instead, look for other healthier alternatives.