The CDC Sounds the Alarm as Cases of Drug-Resistant Salmonella Rise Among Children The cases are spread across 13 states. By Lauren Wellbank Published April 28 2026, 3:31 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash+

There is a rise in cases of drug-resistant Salmonella, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The agency has issued a warning about an outbreak of Salmonella that appears to be completely resistant to the drugs typically prescribed to treat it. And what's worse is that this particular outbreak seems tied to a specific strain of Salmonella, which the CDC says can be traced back to backyard poultry (AKA: households that raise chickens).

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As the outbreak spreads across the U.S., the CDC is warning people to be on the lookout for the symptoms of Salmonella, especially in households with young children. That's because this outbreak seems to be sickening a lot of kids, including one infant. Keep reading to learn more about the drug-resistant salmonella cases, and what the CDC thinks the common thread is between all of these different backyard chicken tenders and the illness that has sent more than a dozen people to the hospital.

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The CDC has announced a drug resistant outbreak of salmonella.

The CDC released a statement on Apr. 23, 2026, alerting the public to an outbreak of Salmonella Saintpaul infections. As of Apr. 13, the agency was made aware of 34 cases of Salmonella that spanned across 13 different states, including but not limited to: Michigan

Kentucky

Indiana

Maryland

Maine

New Hampshire

Tennessee People began reporting illnesses starting in February 2026, and they continued to collect data through Mar. 31. Of the known infections, the CDC says that 13 people were hospitalized.

A number of the cases being reported involve young children, and the CDC says that the median age is 12 years old, adding that 41 percent of the illnesses involve children under the age of 5. The agency believes that backyard poultry is to be blamed for this outbreak, and 23 of the 29 people the agency had emailed admitted to having had contact with backyard birds prior to falling ill. And of the 14 people who actually owned the birds in question, 13 said they brought new birds home this year.

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The CDC believes that this evidence points to a common factor in the outbreak, and the agency is working to see if it can figure out if there's a direct connection between a supplier or some other aspect of backyard birding that is spreading the illness. As of the time of publication, the CDC said there were no deaths associated with this outbreak, but The Hill did note that people were not responding to the antibiotic fosfomycin, which is used to treat this kind of illness.

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How to prevent salmonella spread.

Salmonella is highly contagious, and it can be spread from person to person or even through contact with animals. Some symptoms include diarrhea, fever, nausea, and stomachaches.