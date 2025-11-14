The Antivax Movement Is Coming for Your Dogs Some pet vaccines are required by law while others are suggested depending on your dog's specific needs. By Lauren Wellbank Published Nov. 14 2025, 5:19 p.m. ET Source: Victor G/Unsplash

Dog parents are experiencing vaccine hesitancy, too. At least, that's what some vets are saying after they claim to have seen a rise in people either denying or avoiding vaccinations for their furry family members. And while some vaccines are completely optional for pet parents to get, there are quite a few that are required by law, putting vets and the family's pooch in a sticky situation, both legally and when it comes to their health and well-being. Now, vets are speaking out about the trend.

And what they have to say is important for anyone who has a pet and has been wondering whether or not it's really necessary to get those annual boosters and shots that seem to come up every time your furry family member heads to the veterinarian. Keep reading to find out more about the hesitancy surrounding animal vaccines, including exactly what vets say happens if you don't vaccinate your dog. Spoiler alert: In some states, it may mean a hefty fine for you and your pooch!

What happens if you don't vaccinate your dog?

Time magazine reports that many people have decided to just say "no" when it comes to vaccinating their dogs in recent years. According to their research, it seems like vaccine hesitancy has been on the rise since just before the pandemic, with more people opting out of the optional shots. And that's having a negative effect on dogs and their families, according to the publication, which notes that vaccines like the rabies shot are legally required in most states.

For example, in Pennsylvania, failing to get your dog their rabies vaccines can result in a $300 fine, according to Philadelphia's NBC10. But in some cases, the costs of choosing not to vaccinate are bigger than that. That's because failing to vaccinate your dog can cause them to be more vulnerable to different illnesses as well. PetMD lists some of the core vaccines dogs should get, which include the shot DA2PP, which protects dogs against things like parvovirus, distemper, and hepatitis.

Then there's the rabies virus. The VCA Animal Hospitals blog calls rabies "one of the most devastating viral diseases affecting mammals." Sadly, the virus is almost always fatal, according to the website, and it's easily spread by bites from other infected animals. But vets think that pet parents are more concerned about what's in the vaccines being offered to their pets than the possible harm that could come to them if they don't receive the protective doses.

Why are people turning down dog vaccines?

Knowing what can happen when you don't vaccinate, you may wonder why there are some people who choose not to get their dog their shots. According to Time, the reasons have a lot to do with misinformation spread online. One vet told the publication that people often worry that their dogs will develop an autoimmune disease as a result of the vaccine, which will compromise their immune system. Other worries include gastrointestinal disorders, cancer, and developing allergies.