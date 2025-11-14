What’s the Deal With America’s MAHA Moms Movement? The movement is drawing a lot of criticism from health experts. By Lauren Wellbank Published Nov. 14 2025, 9:23 a.m. ET

By now, just about everyone has heard of MAGA, the abbreviation for Make America Great Again, which was made popular by Donald Trump during his campaign. However, a new abbreviation came shortly after the Trump campaign took off, and it has some people scratching their heads. That's mainly because the newest iteration of the Make America Great Again seems to be especially popular with moms, who are demanding politicians Make America Healthy Again.

What are MAHA moms? And what exactly are their demands? To find out, you'll need to keep reading as we dive into the MAHA movement and find out why it seems to resonate so strongly with mothers in particular, and what the experts say that MAHA gets wrong about improving the actual health and well-being of America's children. Ironically enough, it has a lot to do with the political policies put in place by the very people being elected to office by MAHA's biggest supporters.

What is the MAHA mom movement?

MAHA moms are crying out for a healthier America on social media, and according to The Guardian, they see Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK) as the person who can help them achieve their goals. As such, they came out in droves to support him after he said that he would make major changes at the Department of Health and Human Services if he were picked to lead. However, a lot of RFK's biggest gripes have been debunked by actual health experts, including his claims that Tylenol causes autism.

But that hasn't stopped MAHA moms from latching onto RFK's other (also debunked) ideas, like eliminating mandatory childhood vaccines, something most medical organizations came out against after he began floating the idea. MAHA moms still support the idea, mostly because they believe that the ingredients included in vaccines, as well as the chemicals and additives in their children's food and water, are making their kids unhealthy.

@pediatricianplus I freaking love the MAHA moms and absolutely loathe that their pure desire for children's wellness is being used and secretly destroyed behind the scenes by our government. Get loud moms, keep demanding more. The changes you actually want and need are not yet happening. #doctorsoftiktok #doctormom #pediatrician #fedup #lfg ♬ original sound - PediatricianPlus

These moms are using social media to share claims similar to the ones that RFK makes. Sometimes referred to as "crunchy moms," they typically spend a lot of time on social media discussing the MAHA talking points, which include food dyes, chemicals in food and water, vaccines, and a lack of medical freedom. However, many experts have pointed out that some of the Trump administration's broader policies will not do anything to Make America Healthy Again.

The Trump administration is rolling pack environmental protections that keep Americans safe.

The website Health Policy Watch says that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is rolling back "dozens" of regulations that help keep our air and water free from chemicals and pollutants. At the start of Trump's second term, the EPA said it would take a look at decades' worth of protections, removing landmark regulations and loosening restrictions.