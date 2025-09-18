Six People Have Died From Rabies This Year in the U.S. — Is That Normal? 99% of human rabies deaths worldwide are caused by rabid dogs. By Jamie Bichelman Published Sept. 18 2025, 2:57 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash+

Any time a deadly outbreak of some sort occurs in the U.S., people become on high alert to ensure their safety. Indeed, when virus outbreaks break containment and death tolls rise, we must stay vigilant to ensure that the most vulnerable in society are safe and protected from the worst-case scenarios. Sadly, a rabies outbreak has occurred in the U.S., threatening the lives of countless people throughout the country. Many are wondering: just how did this outbreak start, and why now?

Because the rabies virus is most often spread through contact with animals infected by the rabies virus, is there one particular animal at the root of this deadly outbreak? Is the rabies virus a consistent threat to the lives of Americans, and how many deaths are there from the rabies virus each year? We address all of these questions, and more, below. Continue reading to learn more about the rabies outbreak in the U.S. and how you can stay safe and protected from becoming infected.

How many people die from rabies each year?

According to the "Rabies in the United States: Protecting Public Health" page on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, "1.4 million Americans receive healthcare for a possible rabies exposure, 100,000 receive post-exposure prophylaxis, and fewer than 10 die from rabies." Chances are, if you have been exposed to rabies in the U.S., acting quickly to receive medical treatment can prevent certain death.

Although there are fewer than 10 human deaths per year in the U.S., the CDC reports that there are roughly 4,000 cases each year in which an animal contracts rabies, with 90% of such cases occurring in wildlife, as opposed to companion animals. Sadly, the number of rabies deaths per year globally is significantly higher, according to the "Global Rabies: What You Should Know" page on the CDC website.

Whereas there are fewer than 10 deaths annually in the U.S., that number jumps to 70,000 people worldwide each year. And, although wildlife are the main culprits in the U.S., the CDC reports that an astounding 99% of human rabies deaths worldwide are caused by rabid dogs. "In certain parts of the world, wildlife like bats, foxes, jackals, mongooses, skunks, and others transmit rabies, too," according to the CDC website.

Rabies cases in the U.S.:

According to a report in CNN, the CDC is aware of 14 "potential outbreaks" spanning 20 states in the U.S. In the past 12 months, dating back to September 2024, CNN reports that six humans have died from rabies in the U.S. According to CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen, who is also a clinical associate professor at George Washington University, "This virus is typically transmitted through an animal bite, though scratches or direct contact with mucosa can also spread the virus."

