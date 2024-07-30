Home > Small Changes > Pets Get Your Grass and Grains Ready if You Seek to Rehab Hungry Wild Geese Let's avoid making the silly goose diet the next viral trend. By Jamie Bichelman Published Jul. 30 2024, 11:32 a.m. ET Source: iStock

If you have a thriving community vegetable garden in an urban or metropolitan space, you can expect geese to flock to your veggie haven for a tasty treat. A goose's strong beak, capable of breaking down materials, compensates for a goose's lack of teeth, giving rise to the question: what exactly can geese consume in the wild?

Article continues below advertisement

If you spot a silly goose in your backyard, strutting about on an animal sanctuary farm or near a body of water, pay attention to the goose's natural behaviors as it looks for food. Without human interference, a goose's diet is an interestingarray of nutrient sources.

Source: iStock

Article continues below advertisement

What do geese eat?

If you hear the trademark honk of a goose and the chirps of goslings beside it, you can bet they are likely walking around to find a tasty and safe spot to find food. According to goose control company Geese Relief, the birds can be found near sources of water or areas with grassy fields, such as parks, and their diet includes: berries

bulbs

grain

leaves of grass

roots

seeds

shoots

stems

According to A Garden Diary, geese have also been known to consume insects. These insects provide a great source of protein for the geese and can include: beetles

caterpillars

earthworms While geese love different grass types (including the protein-rich ryegrass, the vitamin-rich clover grass, and hydrating aquatic plants) geese may also chow down on snails and small fish present in the bodies of water nearest them.

Article continues below advertisement

Because geese prefer being near bodies of water, their diet is influenced by the aquatic life available. When not snacking on earth-bound insects and different types of grasses, geese have been known to combine their love of insects and water life by finding tasty insects underwater. Per A Garden Diary, the water insects that geese enjoy eating include: damselflies

water boatmen

midges

Source: iStock

Article continues below advertisement

What do Canadian geese eat?

Canadian geese, according to the National Audubon Society, are famous for flying in a "V" formation and are one way that informally portends the changing of seasons. Canadian geese are what's known as foragers, and they graze on land and water alike. Canadian geese are also popular for submerging their heads and necks under the water to find their next meal.

Still, per the National Audubon Society, the diet of Canadian geese nevertheless consists of diverse sources of food that are nearly identical to the diet of general geese species described above. This includes: plants

grasses

seeds

berries. When they are available, insects, small fish, and other aquatic plants, bugs, and animals provide sources of nutrition for Canadian geese.