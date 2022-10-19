On Saturday, Oct. 15, Taylor Blake, who runs Knuckle Bump Farms, began to share Emmanuel’s story on Twitter, explaining that she had “a massive tragedy strike the farm.”

“Not many people are aware of the dangers that wild birds pose to domesticated birds. Wild birds carry and transmit a deadly virus known as avian influenza,” Blake explained in a tweet thread. “Our farm was heavily impacted by wild geese bringing in AI, and we lost 99 percent of the birds on our farm.”