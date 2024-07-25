Home > Small Changes > Living The Platypus Makes the Most Unusual Sounds That You Need to Hear to Believe It's seriously cute! By Lauren Wellbank Published Jul. 25 2024, 4:50 p.m. ET Source: iStock

The platypus is an adorable little mammal with a beak like a duck and a body like a beaver. Found primarily in Australia, the platypus is best known for being a mammal that also lays eggs! While these unique fuzzies looks like a cross between two water loving creatures, they sound like something else entirely.

Article continues below advertisement

If you've never heard a platypus make a sound, you may be curious to know exactly what noises you can expect to come out of their little bodies. Continue reading to find out what platypuses sound like and where you can hear their noises for yourself.

Source: iStock

Article continues below advertisement

What does a platypus make?

According to the Brainly blog, a platypus will make a variety of noises depending on what's going on around them. This includes chirps, growls, and coos. They use these sounds to communicate with one another, as well as to try and ward off predators or other animals that may be encroaching on their territory.

@ausconservation Ever wondered what a platypus sounds like when having its belly rubbed? Turns out, it’s quite adorable! 💚 This rare recording, made by the Platypus Conservation Initiative and @UNSW Sydney, is pure joy! Platypuses also vocalise with squeaks, snuffles, and growls when disturbed. This, alongside echidna coos, suggests mammalian vocalisation evolved over 200 million years ago. Despite their unlisted status, more must be done to protect platypuses. Pre-order the Bowerbird Collective’s album now to raise awareness of these precious creatures. 🎶 50% of album proceeds supports ACF's conservation work. Pre-order today, link in our bio! #songsofdisappreace #animalsounds #wildoz #wildlifeaustralia #wildlifeau #ecologytiktok #mammals #platypus ♬ original sound - Australian Conservation Fndn.

Article continues below advertisement

A happy platypus may make cooing noises that sound faintly like the honk of a goose, according to this clip from the Australian Conservation Foundation. Happy noises were apparently captured after one of the rescues was getting belly rubs, which @ausconservation was kind enough to post on TikTok for the rest of us to hear!

Article continues below advertisement

Sometimes a platypus can make more of a chittering sound, like in this cute video captured by @unbrokennature. While this platypus sounds louder than the last one, it could just be because the person doing the recording was considerably closer to the source of the sound while filming.

Article continues below advertisement

The chirpy platypus sounds shared by @unsw almost sound like beeping, something one commenter compared to a failed internet connection from the 1990s. "Platypus bot cannot connect to WIFI," they wrote. Another TikToker said that they thought the sound was more similar to Morse code, which now that they've mentioned it, I totally get!

While platypuses can make a more aggressive chittering sound when they're unhappy, according to Brainly, they get really loud when they get angry. To accomplish the increased noise, they will rub their venomous spurs together, producing that growling sound.

Article continues below advertisement

What sound does Perry the Platypus make?

If you're wondering how the famous cartoon platypus Perry from Phineas and Ferb stacks up to the real deal, you may be surprised to learn that his noises aren't that far off base.

Article continues below advertisement

You can even catch a side-by-side comparison of Perry's noises in @movie_stuffy's video, which provides a long clip from Phineas and Ferb before running some audio recordings from an actual platypus.

Article continues below advertisement

While Perry's sounds are similar and easy to mistake for the real deal if you haven't ever heard a platypus vocalize before, it's easy to tell the difference when you listen to an actual platypus making sounds. That being said, these platypuses sound just as cute as they look and it's likely that just about anyone jumps at a chance to hear these in person.