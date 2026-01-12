Record-Setting Puppy Bowl 2026 Will Feature 15 Dogs With Special Needs — Here’s the Lineup The competition will air on Sunday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. EST on Animal Planet. By Jamie Bichelman Updated Jan. 12 2026, 4:09 p.m. ET Source: Discovery

And now, for the best news you will read all month: The complete lineups for the 2026 iteration of the fan-favorite Puppy Bowl have finally been released. Furthermore, a record 15 dogs with special needs have been included in the lineups comprising Team Ruff and Team Fluff. Who, you must be wondering, will compete in Puppy Bowl XXII on Sunday, Feb. 8, at 2 p.m. Eastern on Animal Planet, and what makes this event so special and heartwarming to fans year after year?

Below, we report on our favorite sporting event of the year: the Puppy Bowl. With the lineups revealed, does Team Ruff or Team Fluff have the advantage? While NFL fans across the world tune in to the Super Bowl for the fast-paced action (and the riveting commercials), those who know all about the Puppy Bowl and its equally adorable Kitty Half-Time Show recognize that the best action will be airing on Animal Planet. Without further ado, let's dive into the Puppy Bowl XXII lineups.

Puppy Bowl 2026 lineup:

Cancel whatever you planned on doing today, as there are 136 adorable photos available of the contestants in this year's Puppy Bowl. This time of year is special for those who advocate for the adoption of rescue dogs of all identities, as dogs from different backgrounds playfully compete in the Puppy Bowl, now in its 22nd year. According to The Sato Project, which rescues abused and abandoned dogs in Puerto Rico, one starting pup is named after the star of this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Per Discovery, there are 16 dogs comprising the starting lineups for Team Ruff and Team Fluff, each of whom will compete for the title of "Most Pupular" in the Pupularity Playoffs. Watchable videos for each contestant are available on the Discovery website. The starting lineup for Team Fluff includes: Benito

Chappell Bone

Showgirl

Cheesecake

Josh Howlin'

Rhett

Fudge

Wynonna.

The starting lineup for Team Ruff includes: Miss Coco

Button

Lobster Roll

Litchi

Brûlée

Rupaw

Carrie Pawshaw

Oscar. Round 1 voting goes from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14, while Round 2 goes from Jan. 15 to Jan. 21. Round 3 voting lasts from Jan. 22 to Jan. 28, and Round 4 voting lasts from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5. The "Most Pupular" announcement will be made on Feb. 7.

Who are the dogs with special needs?

According to a report in People, 150 rescue dogs spanning 72 shelters in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and the British Virgin Islands will compete in the three-hour show that will be simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, HBO Max, and discovery+. The 15 dogs with special needs surpass the total of 11 such pups from the 2025 Puppy Bowl.

Meet some of the dogs with special needs competing in this year's Puppy Bowl: Anson

Brûlée

Cricket

Dottie

Eleanor

Foxy

Grasshopper

Knick Knack

Litchi

Paddy

Polly

Riley

Teigan

Wynonna.