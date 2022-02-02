Dog enthusiasts and aspiring pet parents across the nation are looking forward to the greatest game of year: Puppy Bowl 2022. The annual event, which takes places just before the Super Bowl, features adoptable pups from around the country, having them "face off" in a chaotic and seriously adorable "football" game, in competition for the "Lombarky" trophy. Then in the end, each of the pups are adopted.

There's even a kitty half-time show for cat enthusiasts, too.