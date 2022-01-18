Must-Follow Rescue Dogs to Brighten Your Instagram Feed

Noodle the pug is perhaps the most famous dog on TikTok. In 2021, his dad Jonathan Graziano went viral for posting daily videos of himself trying to sit Noodle up in his dog bed. If Noodle stays sitting up, aka uses his bones, it is officially a “bones day” for the internet, meaning it’s a good day to be productive. But if Noodle immediately falls into his bed, it is a “no bones day,” meaning the people of the internet shouldn’t try anything too difficult that day.

And the best part of this adorable phenomenon is that Noodle is a rescue dog. In fact, Graziano adopted Noodle as a senior dog, and he now uses his platform to advocate for senior dog adoption.