Why Kaitlyn Bristowe Adopted Her Two Golden Retrievers, Ramen and Pinot (Exclusive)

GM: Both of your dogs are Golden Retrievers. So many people go to breeders or puppy mills for Golden Retrievers, but you are proof that you can rescue them. So how did that work?

KB: It is really all about research. I myself didn't know that you could rescue Golden Retrievers.

When I went to rescue these two dogs, I didn't say “Hey, I need a Golden Retriever.” They are my favorite breed and I love them — but I love all dogs and I said, give me a dog that is in need. And Ramen, my first one, was definitely in need. He had a fractured pelvis and a broken hip and happened to be a Golden Retriever.

I just encourage people to — even if it's not the age or breed that you want — know that there's hundreds of thousands of loving little sweet dogs and cats who need a home. It’s just important to do your research and look around at your local shelters and also, bettercitiesforpets.com/servicehumans — they have so much information on local shelters. Just go and see the bond that you could have with a dog or cat. It’s something that I'd never experienced before and it's magical.