275 Dogs Rescued From Alleged Dog Fighting Enterprises in South Carolina

“You can do anything you want to do, except no dogfighting, OK? That seems to be the one thing that's off-limits these days.” Jack Donaghy tells this to Tracy Jordan in a Season 2 episode of 30 Rock. Of course, an outrageous storyline ensues (with some very adorable dogs, who are fortunately spared of any dogfighting responsibilities).

Years later, the practice of forcing dogs to fight each other for entertainment is still as taboo as ever. And for that reason, we are celebrating the recent rescue of 275 dogs who were allegedly part of dogfighting rings in South Carolina.