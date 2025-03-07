Do Wild Deer Actually Eat Birds and Other Animals? Details on the Deer's Diet Deers are specialized herbivores, but that doesn't preclude them from occasional meat. By Jamie Bichelman Published March 7 2025, 9:34 a.m. ET Source: Scott Carroll/Unsplash

Although some states may legally endorse it, deer should never be kept as pets, as they require a highly specialized diet and are best left in the wild. While the deer is thought by many to eat mostly plants, the occasional viral video depicts some deer (often Whitetails) consuming other animals, giving rise to the question of what, exactly, do deer eat? If you reside in an area with many trees and within a short distance of a deer's natural habitat, are you likely to see one hunting a bird?

Having a thorough knowledge of nearby wildlife eating habits can prove useful to keep companion animals safe, support conservation efforts, and in general, keep wildlife safe and away from foods they shouldn't be consuming. That said, keep reading to learn more about whether or not a deer would eat a bird — or any other animals in the wild.

Do deer eat birds?

Eating a bird is not a typical feature of a deer's diet, but in some unique cases, deer have been filmed consuming birds. According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, deer are specialized herbivores, meaning they typically choose plant foods that are high in protein and low in fiber. Rather than birds, deer are more likely to choose grass, herbs, fruit, and foliage.

However, there is much more to the story. According to the online homework help service Bartleby, deer are also known as "opportunistic omnivores," which means they can consume some small animals (like birds and their eggs), even though they cannot thrive on a purely animal-based diet as a carnivore would. "In essence, deer are herbivores that can consume some animal protein but rely predominantly on plant matter for sustenance," per the Bartleby website.

Furthermore, in 2015, researchers in North Dakota made the news for catching footage of deer eating birds via cameras strategically placed in nets, according to Gizmodo. Similarly, in Canada, bird researchers observed a herd of deer consuming live birds that were trapped within "mist nets" that the researchers intended to use to collect birds to study then release them. While classifications may help researchers study the eating patterns of animals like deer, it's clear there are no certainties.

Do deer eat other animals?

Yes, on occasion, deer eat other animals despite their main designation as specialized herbivores. In fact, as Live Science notes, when a viral video depicted a deer consuming a snake on the side of the road, "while certainly unusual, carnivorous behavior isn't unheard of." Past footage of deer consuming animals includes deer making a meal of live fish, as well as the bodies of rabbits, and even a cooked steak that was unfortunately fed to the deer by a camper.

Per Live Science, this isn't simply a recent trend or limited to one specific type of deer. In fact, in 1988, researchers in Scotland observed deer consuming searbird chicks, and in 1976, deer made a meal of birds trapped in nets, as noted above. According to Field & Stream, some theories reason that deer may be lacking some nutrients in their diet, hence the need to turn to the opportunisitc omnivore side. Other theories hold that the protein found in animal meat aids in the growth of antlers.