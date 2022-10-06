Wildlife Agencies Post Health Advisories for Hunters, After PFAS Detected in Deer

A number of wildlife agencies across the U.S. have started posing health advisories for the sake of game hunters, after shockingly high levels of PFAS were detected in deer and possibly other widely-hunted animals. The toxic substances, which are also known as "forever chemicals," are a type of endocrine-disrupter that can trigger a wide range of health issues, from certain types of cancers, to reproductive issues.

So aside from harming wildlife, hunters are in danger, too.