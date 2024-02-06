Coast Guard Miraculously Rescues Dog Trapped in Shipping Container for Over a Week

A group of officers were performing a standard inspection of shipping containers — when they heard some uncommon noises. Intrigued, they opened one of the containers, and out come a dog, much to the crew's surprise.

Read on for the surprising, heartwarming story of how the kindhearted crew from Sector Houston-Galveston rescued Connie the Container Dog, and gave her a chance for a happily ever after in a forever home.

Coast Guard inspectors were shocked to find a dog in a shipping container.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard Heartland Facebook page, Marine Science Technician Petty Officers Bryan Wainscott, Lucas Loe, Ryan McMahon, and Jose Reyes were inspecting shipping containers when, amongst the thousands of containers, they came upon a most unlikely discovery. "They heard barking and scratching coming from one of the containers in a stack," the post read. "When they lowered the container and opened the door, a dog popped out!"

In a video posted by the U.S. Coast Guard Heartland Facebook page, the dog, who the rescuers affectionately named Connie the Container Dog, appeared timid, tired, and malnourished upon the opening of the container.

The four rescuers gave her water, and she was swiftly taken to the Texas-based Pasadena Animal Shelter. From there, the shelter transferred her to the care of Forever Changed Animal Rescue to rehabilitate, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Heartland Facebook page. She was estimated to have been stuck in the container for a week or more. It is unclear how Connie the Container Dog became stuck in the container, nor what her origin story is prior to her rescue.

Connie the Container Dog is recovering before her future adoption.

As of early February 2024, Connie the Container Dog was not yet ready for adoption, as she underwent medical evaluation and received treatment for various medical needs. The founder and director of Forever Changed Animal Rescue (FCAR) Dr. Andrea Deoudes, happened upon Connie's story by chance while "scrolling Facebook" and knew she had to intervene.

"Our Texas coordinator was determined that Connie belonged with FCAR and we would ensure to find her the amazing home that she is so deserving of," a FCAR Facebook post read. "In just a few short hours, we experienced the joyful moment that Pasadena Animal Shelter chose us to become the rescue that gives Connie her new shot at life. Without hesitation and not knowing Connie’s health, we knew that our medical fund would be well spent on her."

And on Feb. 5, 2024, FCAR shared that on Tuesday, Feb. 6, volunteer pilots from Pilots N Paws are flying Connie from Texas to Manassas, Va. to see a veterinarian "for a full workup." After her appointment, she will temporarily live with Dr. Deoudes in the Virginia area to further recuperate; from there, she'll surely find a forever home in no time, considering that FCAR has "received a mass amount of inquiries and requests on Connie."

