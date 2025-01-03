Can Dogs Eat Black Olives? Here’s Why Vets Say To Avoid Feeding Them to Your Pup Consuming olives can cause digestive issues in your dog. By Jamie Bichelman Published Jan. 3 2025, 1:27 p.m. ET Source: Joe Caione/Unsplash

There are some healthy fruits and vegetables that humans and their companion animals can safely share in small amounts. However, not all foods beneficial to humans can be consumed by animals. If you enjoy olives in your meals, you may wonder if your pup can have some too.

We've reviewed what veterinarians have said about whether or not companion animals can consume olives. Keep reading to learn about olives and what to watch out for if your dog or cat consumes them. If you plan to deviate from your pup's normal diet, you should consult your veterinarian to ensure you aren't unintentionally putting your dog at risk.

Can dogs eat black olives?

No, dogs should not eat black olives. According to a veterinarian-reviewed article in PetMD by Chewy, while olives aren't immediately toxic to most dogs, their high salt and fat content means they are not a healthful food or treat for your dog. Because of the salt and fat in olives, many other foods have greater nutritional value that would be much more beneficial — and safer — for your pup.

What's worse, because of their salty and fatty nature, olives can cause major digestive issues for your companion dog, which are completely preventable. Sadly, per PetMD by Chewy, dogs can become gassy, have diarrhea, and vomit in response to their consumption of olives. Especially if the olive pits haven't been removed, they could pose a choking risk and might even crack your dog's teeth, according to the American Kennel Club.

Furthermore, per the American Kennel Club, if the olives have been marinated with foods like onion and garlic, theybecome significantly more dangerous. If you suspect your dog accidentally consumed an olive while your back was turned, know that they aren't necessarily immediately toxic. However, if the olives haven't been de-pitted and/or have been marinated, you should take your pup to the vet immediately, just to be safe.

Can dogs eat green olives?

According to veterinarian Dr. Rhiannon Koehler, DVM in Rover, green olives are similarly nontoxic to dogs. However, per Dr. Koehler, it is imperative that the green olives not be stuffed with any other foods, and they must not be marinated or contain pits. All told, because of the high risk of harm to your dog, you should probably leave green olives off your dog's plate.

Can cats eat black olives?