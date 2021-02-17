What are the best human-grade dog food brands?

Dog food has never been considered particularly appetizing to human beings. According to Dog Food Guide , the first commercial dog foods were introduced following World War I and were made almost entirely of canned horse meat. So, yes, not the most delicious foodstuffs. Today, however, there are a number of human-grade dog food brands on the market that you’d be more than happy to feed your dog.

If you’re considering making the switch to human-grade dog food for your canine companion, be prepared to increase your budget for pet food. Fresher, more sustainable , human-grade ingredients are always going to be more expensive than the meatpacking scraps our poor pets usually get.

Dogs deserve the same quality ingredients that we do, and with all the different dog foods on the market today, it’s hard to find brands that meet that level of quality. This is where human-grade dog food becomes important. The brands listed below are some of the top brands available today, but there are some things you should know going forward.

The Farmer’s Dog is a pet food company that prides itself on making smarter, healthier, more sustainable food for your furry friends. The company has been featured in several popular news outlets and delivers fresh, ready-to-serve meals, right to your door. All Farmer’s Dog food mixes are vet-developed and made from human-grade ingredients.

Ollie’s dog food comes in four distinct flavors: turkey, beef, chicken, and lamb. All of Ollie’s pet food is minimally processed and made from only human-grade ingredients. Each mixture contains the freshest mix of meat, veggies, herbs, and spices, and contains no added fillers or artificial flavors.

Steve’s Real Food is a company dedicated to providing delicious food to your pet with less environmental impact. The company itself is part of the Pet Sustainability Coalition and uses only human-grade and USDA inspected products in its dog food products.

Nom Nom makes both dog and cat food from human-grade ingredients. Like many of the brands on this list, Nom Nom has a board-certified veterinary nutritionist on its team to make sure all its product offerings are the healthiest blends for our furry little friends. According to the Nom Nom website, all pet food ingredients come from reliable U.S. growers and suppliers.

PetPlate doesn’t make dog food, it makes food for dogs. Formed by animal lover and dedicated dog dad Renaldo Webb, PetPlate offers customizable meal plans and delivery options that work with your dog’s specific needs. All of PetPlate’s dog food is USDA inspected and made with only the freshest ingredients.

There are a number of vegan dog foods on the market today, but our research doesn’t seem to indicate that any of them are considered human-grade, per se. Wild Earth is a nutritious blend of high-protein kibble that’s full of superfood ingredients and completely free of animal-derived ingredients. Another solid brand of vegan dog food is V-dog , a brand that is entirely family-owned and operated. V-dog makes more than just kibble, it also makes vegan biscuits and bones.

What is human-grade dog food?

According to the American Association of Feed Control Officials (AAFCO), animal feed regulations have no strict definition for the term “human grade.” This is because, in general, human-grade products aren’t really intended to be used as animal feed.

In essence, AAFCO considers any food that is legally suitable and therefore edible for human consumption to be “human-grade.” Food that does not meet their standards for edibility, is considered feed grade. According to Dog Food Guide, a product can only carry the official “human-grade” label if it is made from human-grade ingredients and also processed in a human food facility.

